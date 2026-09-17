The lies we tell to protect the people we love

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Bitter Honey tells the story of Nancy and her daughter Tina, from Nancy’s arrival in Sweden in 1978 to Tina’s rise to fame nearly 30 years later. Nancy comes to Stockholm from Gambia on a scholarship, planning a political career and hoping one day to become president of Gambia. Nearly three decades later, Tina is a Swedish pop star preparing for Eurovision when Lars Wikström walks into her dressing room. Tina has always believed her father was dead, so meeting him changes everything she thought she knew about her family.

Lolá Ákínmádé started writing fiction at 10. She later trained in technology and worked as a programmer before becoming a travel writer, which she has done for more than 20 years. She has also written a nonfiction book about Swedish culture, published in 15 languages.

(Supplied)

When she returned to fiction, she began writing more about her own experience as a black woman in Sweden. The idea for Bitter Honey came in 2018, while she was writing her first novel, In Every Mirror She’s Black. Though published later, Bitter Honey works as a prequel, taking us back into the family history of Tobias, Nancy’s son and Tina’s older brother. In one scene, Tobias tells his date how his mother came to Sweden from Gambia as a student and met his father there.

“In that moment, I knew, oh, this is a book I’d love to write.” When Nancy goes to Sweden on a scholarship, she’s young, ambitious and has a clear plan for her future. “I wanted to show that black women have strong dreams as well,” Ákínmádé says. “We deserve to self-actualise, to achieve our dreams.”

But Nancy’s life doesn’t go as she planned. “If you’re in an environment that waters your roots but doesn’t allow them to thrive, then you shrivel,” Ákínmádé says.

The 1970s were a particularly interesting period of Swedish history to explore. Sweden had recently adopted a new immigrant and minority policy based on equality, freedom of cultural choice and partnership. This was a formal move away from assimilation while Sweden was also shifting from postwar labour migration towards more refugee and family migration.

If you’re in an environment that waters your roots but doesn’t allow them to thrive, then you shrivel. — Lolá Ákínmádé

On paper, then, the country was embracing multiculturalism. The reality was complicated, particularly for a young black woman arriving from Gambia. Ákínmádé wanted to explore the gap between Sweden’s progressive ideals and the pressure many newcomers still felt to fit in.

“They couldn’t fully own their identity if they wanted to fit in,” she says. “There’s a difference between assimilation and integration. A big difference.”

Ákínmádé also draws on her own experience of living in Sweden. She says Sweden has a racism problem but doesn’t like to admit it. With its strong international reputation for equality, it’s easier to congratulate itself than to confront racism at home.

The country has a strong international reputation for equality and that can make it easier to focus on places doing worse than on the problems at home.

Ákínmádé quickly acknowledges what the Nordic countries do well. Basic needs and safety, she says, are well taken care of. “All of that is met beautifully in the Nordics,” she says. “But what happens when you want more than security? Can a black woman build the life she wants without being told, in effect, that she should simply be grateful to be there?”

Nancy and Tina’s relationship brings those questions into the home. Ákínmádé was particularly interested in immigrant mothers raising children who become fluent in a language the mother’s still learning. She experienced some of that herself, as her children learnt to speak Swedish fluently before she did.

Tina has a different problem. She was born and raised in Sweden, speaks the language and knows no other home, yet people still question whether she’s really Swedish. But at home she looks like “the man that derailed her mother’s life”. She’s “somebody with no true place to belong”.

Nancy lies about Tina’s father because she thinks she’s protecting her. When the truth comes out, Tina discovers that much of what she believed about her own family was false. “By telling their stories side by side, we see the same patterns begin to repeat. That’s how generational trauma gets passed on, when you inadvertently follow in the footsteps of your ancestors by doing the same things they did.”

Lars is the novel’s villain. Nancy trusts him. He’s her former professor, educated, charming and genuinely interested in Gambian culture. But he’s married to Frida when he starts a relationship with Nancy, who has no idea he has a wife or how much he has already interfered in her life. Before Lars, Nancy is in love with Malik, another Gambian student in Sweden and the son of the Gambian ambassador, who takes her political ambitions seriously and calls her “Madam President”.

Lars helps destroy that relationship by planting drugs on Malik, which leads to his deportation from Sweden. He later exploits Nancy in another way. Lars is an artist, and he becomes successful with a series of paintings based on her body. What angers readers most, Ákínmádé says, is that he doesn’t just betray Nancy. He takes from her, then turns their relationship and her body into a profitable career.

“Lars is recognisable beyond the novel because this kind of exploitation is familiar. For centuries, people with power have stolen other people’s ideas, work, culture, or creativity, stripped them of ownership, and earned status and money for themselves. When Nancy and Frida stop seeing each other as rivals, Lars, as a white man, is forced to bear the brunt of his actions.”

Eurovision is one of the lighter parts of the novel. Ákínmádé is a genuine fan. She has friends over to watch it every year. “It’s not that the songs are great,” she says. “It’s just that we’re like, OK, what is Romania wearing this year?”

But she also uses Eurovision to ask who gets to count as Swedish. Tina can represent Sweden on one of Europe’s biggest stages yet still be treated as an outsider. “When do you claim me?” Ákínmádé asks. “When am I Swedish enough? I compare it to footballers who are embraced as Swedish when they’re winning, then told to go back to where they came from when they make a costly error. Belonging is granted when you’re successful but withdrawn when you’re not.”

Ákínmádé was going through a divorce while writing Bitter Honey. “Lars is not based on my former husband, and Nancy’s story is not my own. But I understand what it means to plan one life, then have to build another. Grieve what you have to grieve, but then please pick up those pieces again and try building a life, a beautiful life worth living.”

Ákínmádé is already working on another novel, now with her agent, about a travel writer who has lost her spark and is trying to find it again.

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