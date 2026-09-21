The rules women are forced to learn to survive

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Marathon runners gathered in Kempton Park before a 13km run in honour of Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo, whose remains were found in Ekurhuleni. Picture:

The discovery of the bodies of nine women in and around Kempton Park has horrified South African women, but it has not introduced us to a new fear. It has confirmed the danger that already shapes how we move, work, socialise, worship and exist in public.

The warnings that followed were familiar: do not walk or run alone, avoid isolated areas, change your routine and exercise in groups. Such advice may be necessary during an immediate threat, but temporary precautions have become permanent rules for women.

Every new act of violence produces another instruction for us, while far less is said to the men who make those instructions necessary.

We already share our locations, photograph vehicle registration numbers, check the back seats of our cars, watch our drinks and tell someone when we arrive home. We reconsider what we wear, where we park and how late we stay. Our vigilance is not the missing intervention.

Men terrify us. Not because every man is violent, but because no woman can know which man will respect her boundaries and which one will punish her for having them.

Fear can begin with something as ordinary as standing in a queue. A man positions himself unnecessarily close behind you. You move forward and he closes the gap again. Nothing has happened that you could easily report, yet you are already holding your bag more tightly, looking for an exit and deciding whether moving away might provoke him.

The same uncertainty arises when a car slows beside a woman or a group of men begins shouting comments. Catcalling is often dismissed as harmless attention, but the woman receiving it does not know how far the encounter will go. Ignoring a man may anger him. Responding may encourage him. Confronting him may escalate the situation.

Ignoring a man may anger him. Responding may encourage him. Confronting him may escalate the situation.

A woman approached while walking may feel compelled to give a man her number, not because she is interested, but because she fears his response to rejection. Even a false number may not offer an escape when he calls it immediately to check. She may smile or soften her refusal so she can leave safely. What appears to be a friendly exchange may be an act of self-protection.

That calculation follows women into the workplace. It is present when a colleague repeatedly comments on a woman’s body, when a manager’s attention becomes too personal or when professional opportunities appear to depend on how receptive she is to a powerful man.

Reporting him may threaten her career, particularly when he holds institutional power. She must decide whether speaking will protect her or leave her labelled difficult, dishonest or unable to take a joke. When she remains silent, that silence may later be treated as evidence that nothing happened rather than evidence of how unsafe reporting can feel.

Home does not guarantee safety either. A woman may be abused by a partner or relative. She may lock every door and still experience a break-in.

For traditional healers, herbalists and indigenous knowledge practitioners, this reality also restricts access to nature. Rivers, mountains and the veld are places of prayer, cleansing, spiritual connection and learning. They are also where medicinal plants are identified and observed and, where permission has been obtained, harvested lawfully and sustainably.

Reporting him may threaten her career, particularly when he holds institutional power. She must decide whether speaking will protect her or leave her labelled difficult, dishonest or unable to take a joke. When she remains silent, that silence may later be treated as evidence that nothing happened rather than evidence of how unsafe reporting can feel.

Yet before entering the veld, a woman must consider whether she has cellphone reception, who knows her location, how far she is from the road and who can accompany her. She must remain alert to the people and movement around her.

On June 4, I went to the Kliprivier River to perform a cleansing. As we were concluding the ritual, metro police officers approached us and asked whether we had seen two men dressed in black. The officers told us that the men had allegedly raped an elderly woman nearby.

I do not know whether anyone was arrested. I could find no public reporting about the alleged incident. It reminded me that the cases reaching the news do not necessarily reflect the full extent of sexual violence.

The encounter affected how safe I felt returning to the river alone. A place needed for healing and prayer had become another location in which I had to consider the risk of attack. The threat of violence limits women’s access to streets, offices, parks and natural spaces before any physical attack occurs.

Women carry the same concern for their children. Many parents no longer feel comfortable allowing children to play freely in the street, visit neighbouring homes or explore open spaces without close supervision. They must consider where a child is, which adults are present and whether those adults can be trusted.

Girls face a serious risk of sexual violence, but boys can also be sexually abused and may struggle to disclose it because of threats, shame and harmful ideas about masculinity. Every child who reports abuse should be believed, protected and given appropriate medical and psychological support.

The Human Sciences Research Council’s national Gender-Based Violence Study, based on data collected in 2022, estimated that 35.5% of adult women in South Africa had experienced physical and/or sexual violence in their lifetimes. It also estimated that about 2.5-million ever-partnered men had perpetrated physical violence against an intimate partner. Women’s fear is not based only on isolated incidents or sensational news reports.

‘Not all men’

Acknowledging this does not accuse every man of violence. It explains why women cannot assume that every man is safe. The response “not all men” offers no practical protection when a woman cannot identify which man will accept her refusal and which one will become aggressive. Women did not create that uncertainty. Repeated violence and weak accountability did.

Instead of continually teaching women how to avoid danger, South Africa must address the behaviour women are being taught to fear. Men must respect physical boundaries, accept rejection without argument and understand that politeness is not consent. They must challenge friends who harass women, stop protecting abusive relatives and refuse to excuse sexual aggression as humour.

Boys must be taught that affection cannot be forced, rejection is not humiliation and another person’s body is not something to which they are entitled. Men must enter these conversations not only as fathers, brothers, husbands or protectors, but as citizens responsible for challenging other men.

Institutions must also meet measurable standards. Police must investigate reports competently and communicate with victims and their families. Prosecutors and courts must reduce avoidable delays. Workplaces need reporting systems that protect complainants from retaliation. Municipalities must maintain lighting, pedestrian routes and public spaces. Schools, churches and traditional institutions must act on allegations rather than protect their reputations.

Accountability cannot begin only after a body is found.

A woman should be able to refuse to give a stranger her number without fearing retaliation. She should be able to stand in a queue, work, run, hike, pray beside a river without constantly assessing the men around her.

Women do not need another set of rules limiting where we may go and how we must behave. We need consequences for perpetrators, institutions that function and men willing to confront other men.

South Africa cannot continue responding to violence by making women’s lives smaller.

• Katleho Nkamoheleng Mosese is a South African traditional health practitioner, indigenous knowledge researcher and founder of The Kitchen Alchemist.

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