Five things to watch this week

She Rides Shotgun — Prime Video

Taron Egerton plays a recently released convict who must do everything he can to protect his 11-year-old daughter from his many enemies. The awkward pair go on the run and gradually form a closer bond than they’ve ever had before. The standout star here is Ana Sophia Heger, who plays Polly with an admirable mix of conviction and resourcefulness that keeps you rooting for her and her dad to succeed beyond all odds.

The Stringer: The Man who Took the Photo — Netflix

The “Napalm Girl” is one of the most famous images captured during the Vietnam War and one of the most iconic anti-war images of the 20th century. For 52 years it was credited to Vietnamese American photographer Nick Ut, who worked for the Associated Press, but following the revelation of a secret kept by a pictures editor and a two-year investigation, director Bao Nguyen’s documentary argues that the photographer who took the picture was a stringer named Nguyen Thanh Nghe, causing a major stir in the photojournalist community.

Flux Gourmet — Mubi.com

Most of us have probably never wondered what would happen if the members of a sonic collective who can’t decide on a name were to take up residency at an institute dedicated to “culinary and alimentary performance”. For director Peter Strickland, however, this is the starting point for a distinctly weird, visually arresting satire that, though not for all tastes, proves fascinatingly strange for those who stay the course.

High Horse: The Black Cowboy — Showmax

Jordan Peele executive produces this docuseries that aims to set straight the mythical historical record of the American West by reinserting the overlooked and erased role of black cowboys. Though black farmers, cowboys, jockeys and rodeo champions all played vital roles in the history and shaping of the frontier in its early days and beyond, their stories have remained on the fringes until now, when, with the help of critics, historians and observers, and combined with rare archival footage and photographs, they begin to emerge and take their rightful place.

The Beatles Anthology — Disney Plus

Directors Geoff Wonfor and Bob Smeaton’s 1995 six-part series offered an exhaustive examination of the origins, meteoric rise and end of The Beatles. At the time it seemed to be the last word on the subject — featuring extensive archives, interviews with the remaining members and plenty of musical interludes. Now, thanks to this era’s most ardent Fab Four fan, director Peter Jackson, the series gets a handsome digitally restored reboot with an extra episode just in time for its 30th anniversary.