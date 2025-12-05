Five things to watch this week

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Chair Company — Showmax

Cringe master Tim Robinson brings his brand of weird humour to this increasingly bizarre, uncomfortable but undeniably funny tale of paranoia that’s a testament to the unique talents of Robinson as a funny man doing something that nobody else can. He plays William Ronald Trosper, who — after an embarrassing work incident involving a malfunctioning chair — sets about looking for answers and an apology from the manufacturers only to find himself descending into an increasingly weird conspiracy.

The New Yorker at 100 — Netflix

Editor David Remnick and the staff of the vaunted magazine allowed director Marshall Curry unprecedented access to their offices for the first time yet to film this celebration of the magazine’s centenary. The behind-the-scenes look at how the magazine is put together, told with an examination of its long and prestigious history, may not be for anyone except devotees and enthusiasts, but there’s lots here for them to appreciate and celebrate.

Jay Kelly — Netflix

George Clooney stars as a slightly fictionalised version of himself in Noah Baumbach’s surprisingly warm drama about an ageing movie star who questions his life and purpose during a tour to Europe in the company of his long-suffering but loyal manager and best friend (Adam Sandler). As they make their way through a series of premieres, award shows and meetings, the two men take stock of their lives and ruminate on what legacy they’ll leave behind.

The Nile Hilton Incident — Mubi.com

Swedish-Egyptian director Tarik Saleh made this satirical noir in 2017 with an eye on the corruption that led to the 2011 Tahrir Square uprisings. It was inspired by the real-life murder of Cairo club singer Suzanne Tamim, which resulted in the prosecution of a prominent Cairo businessperson. Fares Fares stars as a corrupt, worn-out Cairo cop whose moral compass is reset after he’s called to investigate the murder of a woman at the city’s Nile Hilton Hotel. As his investigation leads him to determine the culprit is a wealthy, married, and heavily politically connected Cairo businessman, the hangdog antihero must decide which side he’s on as growing protests in the street build to an angry, fateful showdown.

Twinless — Buy from Apple TV+

Director James Sweeney stars alongside Dylan O’Brien in this dark dramedy about two young men who strike up an unlikely friendship after meeting at a support group for twins. The two struggle to form their identities in the absence of their own twins but are soon inseparable, until the arrival of a peppy woman threatens to tear them apart and reveal secrets they’ve both worked hard to keep.

