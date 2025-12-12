Five things to watch this week

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

‘Wake Up, Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ — Netflix

Rian Johnson’s winning popular and critical murder mystery formula gives Daniel Craig another chance to thoroughly enjoy himself as master detective Benoit Blanc in the company of a cast full of stars too numerous to name. After a parish priest dies, Blanc is called in to sift through the very twisty puzzle of secrets, resentments and red herrings to figure out whodunnit.

‘The Mastermind’ — Mubi.com

Josh O’Connor stars as a hapless, unemployed, 1970s Massachusetts family man turned art thief in director Kelly Reichardt’s distinctively downplayed take on the genre that’s more interested in bigger questions about folly and hubris than in the mechanics of the robbery. O’Connor is superb in the lead, and Reichardt’s laidback pace, with sharp period detail, helps to make this a heist film that gets you thinking for all the right reasons.

‘Good Fortune’ — Rent or buy Apple TV+

Keanu Reeves stars as an angel with his heart in the right place, though he is not focused on his job, in Aziz Ansari’s feature film debut. Reeves’ angel has been sent to cause chaos in the lives of two men — played by Ansari and Seth Rogen — neither of whom have asked for his help.

‘Oh, Hi!’ — Rent or buy Apple TV +

The Bear’s Molly Gordon and The Perks of Being a Wallflower’s Logan Lerman star as a seemingly love-struck young couple on their first weekend away together in director Sophie Brook’s quirky dark comedy. Taking aim at the dark corners of millennial romance in the digital era, it’s an interesting anti-romcom that’s often quietly insightful and very funny.

‘Weapons’ — Rent or buy Apple TV+

Director Zach Cregger’s second horror film proves he is a contemporary director to keep watching. It is an atmospherically creepy and tension-building tale of what happens in a small town after 17 children mysteriously go missing one fateful night, leaving their parents and the community desperately and angrily seeking answers. Starring Julia Garner and Josh Brolin, it’s a film that satisfies the needs of its genre while slyly crafting a spooky fable about what makes seemingly normal and good-hearted people turn on each other with the vengeance of demons.

