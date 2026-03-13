Exceptional Minds trains autistic artists for Hollywood success

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Lisa Richwine and Sarah Mills

Los Angeles — A powerful scene in the action epic Gladiator II had one big problem: a camera crew was visible behind actor Paul Mescal as his character prepared for a high-stakes battle. Jack Zimmerman, a visual effects artist, erased the intrusion to help create the desired movie magic.

Zimmerman works at Exceptional Minds, a nonprofit vocational academy and visual effects studio for adults with autism. The organisation provides training to help autistic artists launch careers in the competitive world of Hollywood.

“It feels like a dream,” Zimmerman said of being a part of Gladiator II. I’ve always wanted to work on a feature film like this.”

Autism is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects social interactions, behaviour and how the brain processes the world. It ranges in severity and can present challenges in the workplace. While many people with autism successfully hold jobs, the US unemployment rate for autistic adults is estimated at 40%, according to a study published in the National Library of Medicine in 2017.

Exceptional Minds — the only full-time, post-secondary programme of its kind in the US for artists on the autism spectrum — was created to give high school graduates with autism the skills they need to perform meaningful work.

“Autistic artists should be able to work in the field they want to work in,” said CEO Lauren DeVillier, a former Disney and Sony executive and the parent of a neurodivergent daughter. “We are training to put these graduates to work. We want them integrated into the studio system and working in the workplace alongside everyone else.”

Animation studio

Many graduates of the three-year programme gain experience in the Exceptional Minds visual effects and animation studio, where they work under the supervision of seasoned professionals for clients including Walt Disney, Netflix and Sony. Exceptional Minds artists have contributed to 19 Oscar-winning or nominated films, including Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, plus dozens of TV shows such as Game of Thrones. They have worked on every Marvel movie since 2015.

Alumni have also been hired at Marvel, the Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon and elsewhere.

Yudi Bennett, an assistant director and production manager on films such as Broadcast News and Kramer vs Kramer, co-founded Exceptional Minds 15 years ago. She and other entertainment-industry parents worried about what would happen to their autistic children after high school, when many services to help them adapt end.

Today, the organisation trains about 250 autistic adults each year through courses in visual effects and animation. A video game arts curriculum is scheduled to begin later this year.

Class sizes are kept small and instructors are trained adjusting timelines or otherwise accommodating the needs of students with autism.

On a recent weekday at the Exceptional Minds offices and classrooms, alumni sat at computers working on visual effects while students in another room honed their drawing skills.

Graduate Lily Yllescas discussed how she painted autumn colours on trees and removed wires from scenes in the new season of Bridgerton.

“When you see it, it will look so seamless. But really when you’re working on it, there are so many little things you have to pay attention to,” she said.

The meticulous tasks suit many people with autism, students and alumni said.

“Depending on your level of it, you might be able to be more precise,” said student Deirdre Mills. “And sometimes you might be able to catch details that others might not be able to see.”

Social setting

Alongside technical skills, Exceptional Minds teaches how to thrive socially at work, something that can be challenging for people with autism.

“We do mock interviews [to] get us comfortable talking to people, talking about our work, building our confidence,” said student Alex Abrusia. “I’ve grown a lot because of that.”

Exceptional Minds handles the end credits for Marvel Studios films. Jeff Willis, Marvel’s director of credits and administration, said the studio’s work is “on par with anyone else in town” and the artists tackle creative challenges well.

In the credits for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel wanted the number 828 to expand to become 8/28/1917, the birthday of comic book artist Jack Kirby. It was a small detail that thrilled fans. “They just knocked it out of the park,” Willis said.

Co-founder Bennett said she is proud that Exceptional Minds has changed the lives of young adults.

“The graduates have gone out and moved into their own apartments. They’ve gotten driver’s licences, they’ve bought cars,” she said. “They’ve done things that were considered impossible.”