Five things to watch this week

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Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man — Netflix

Creator Steven Knight gives fans of his crime saga Peaky Blinders what they’ve been clamouring for since the show said goodbye to Tommy Shelby, his dysfunctional family and his gang of razor-blade-wielding ruffians in 2022. Cillian Murphy puts on his flat cap and brings back Shelby for a final outing. The eternally unsatisfied crime boss returns to Birmingham during the chaos and destruction of World War 2 to make one last desperate bid to keep his family together by making a deal with a new, more dangerous devil.

Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat — Amazon Prime

The 2023 reality comedy series returns for a second season of cringe and awkward laughs. The show involves an unwitting ordinary person at the centre of an increasingly bizarre series of staged events while serving jury duty in the company of actors who are all in on the joke. This time around, a temp working at a hot sauce company attends a company retreat where he’s the only one who doesn’t know that everything is staged.

Imperfect Women — Apple TV+

Creator Annie Weisman adapts the novel by Araminta Hall about a group of wealthy women whose comfortable lives are upended after one of them is murdered and the subsequent investigation reveals dark secrets, bitter rivalry and plenty of motives. Starring Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington and Kate Mara, it’s a solidly executed addition to the genre that offers just enough twisty plot turns and hidden truths to keep you guessing.

The Mortician — Showmax

Director Joshua Rofé’s three-part docuseries is about Pasadena funeral home owner David Sconce, who went to shocking lengths to make more money, including mutilating corpses, conducting unsanctioned mass burials and hiring hitmen to murder his rivals. HBO’s most-watched documentary series of the past five years offers a chilling portrait of ruthless unchecked greed and allows the families of the dead victims to speak out.

Perfect Days — Mubi.com

Wim Wenders directs legendary Japanese actor Kōji Yakusho in a Cannes-festival-winning performance as Hirayama, a public toilet cleaner in Tokyo, who finds small but fulfilling satisfaction in the routine of his work and spends his free time pursuing his love of music, books, dreams and memories. As life imposes its inevitable pressures and intrusions on Wenders’ everyman, he must dedicate himself to the small pleasures of his life to maintain his inner peace and sanity.