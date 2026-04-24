Five things to watch this week

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Splitsville — Rent or buy Apple TV +

Director Michael Angelo Covino shares the writing credit with actor Kyle Marvin, who stars as Carey, a good-natured bloke whose life is unpleasantly disrupted when his wife (Adria Arjona) asks for a divorce. Shattered, Carey runs to his best friends Julie (Dakota Johnson) and Paul (Covino) and discovers maybe there’s a way to save his relationship after all — agree to an open marriage. At first things seem to be working, but Carey soon finds a way to mess up his second chance.

Beef Season 2 — Netflix

After the success of the first season of his dark satire of modern class warfare, it’s no surprise creator Lee Sung Jin is back with a second season that ramps up the star cast list and examines the petty backstabbing power games at a country club. Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan star as married couple Joshua and Lindsay Crane-Martin, whose relationship is taking strain as they strive to turn the country club they manage into an exclusive, lucrative enterprise.

The Trials of Winnie Mandela — Netflix

Emmy Award-winning South African director Mandy Jacobson began work on this seven-episode docuseries about the messy, complicated and tumultuous life of the “Mother of the Nation” in 2013. Since then, both the film’s subjects have died. The final product — produced with support from the Ichikowitz Foundation and the participation of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s granddaughters and family and featuring interviews conducted before her death — promises to be an exhaustive consideration of Madikizela-Mandela’s many achievements, contradictions and challenges.

The Fall — Mubi.com

Criminally underseen when it was originally released in 2006, director Tarsem Singh’s cult classic has been lovingly restored in 4K, offering fans and newcomers a visually awesome spectacle that remains one of 21st century cinema’s most singular creations. Lee Pace stars as a 1920s’ Hollywood stuntman in hospital after an injury. He is pestered by a young girl to tell her a story, and over the next few days he spins a fantastical tale of five disparate heroes who band together to enact their revenge on an odious, evil ruler.

Straight to Hell — Netflix

During her lifetime Japanese fortune teller Kazuko Hosoki enthralled the nation with her predictions and opinions on society. Her public life of wealthy romantic partners, luxury and glamour hid a darker truth from her past. Writer Monaka Manaka spins the material of the fortune teller’s real life into a visually lush biopic series starring Erika Toda as Hosoki. It reveals the many layers of Hosoki’s life and the ways in which she played the Japanese media to become one of its favourite subjects.