Five things to watch this week

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Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed — Apple TV +

Divorced mom Paula (Tatiana Maslany) is living alone, working as a fact checker (until AI makes the post redundant) and struggling to convince her former husband (Jake Johnson) that she should be given equitable time with their daughter. She finds what solace she can in a transactional online relationship with Caleb (Brandon Flynn) — the only man who listens, understands and knows how to keep her coming back. When Paula witnesses what she initially assumes is a real-time assault on Caleb, she realises that she’s been scammed. She uses her fact-checking skills to find the perpetrators, only to become embroiled in a web of crime, duplicity and double-crossing.

Nemesis — Netflix

Power creator Courtney A Kemp comes to Netflix with this slick crime drama about LA detective Isaiah Stiles (Matthew Law), who has been pursuing an elusive crew of robbers led by a seemingly respectable Coltrane Wilder (Y’lan Noel). He makes it clear to his target that he’s onto him and will bring him down, setting the stage for an increasingly surprising and layered cop thriller drama.

Mating Season — Netflix

The creators of the riotously raunchy, animated sex comedy Big Mouth turn their attention to the sex life of animals. The suitably adult comedy series follows a bear looking to mate, and his experienced raccoon bestie, who’s there to teach him the rules of the game in the woods.

Postcards from the Edge — Netflix

Mike Nichols directed this 1990 showbiz comedy drama based on the book by Hollywood nepo baby Carrie Fisher. Meryl Streep earned an Oscar nomination for her performance as Suzanne Vale, an actress battling substance addiction who is forced to move back in with her singularly eccentric mother (Shirley MacLaine). The chemistry between the two Hollywood legends makes for a black-humoured and poignant reflection on the messy bonds of family.

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The Tenth Man — Prime Video

Jack Gold directs Anthony Hopkins, Kristin Scott-Thomas and Derek Jacobi in this polished TV film adaptation of Graham Greene’s novel from 1988. Hopkins is Jean Louis Chavel, a wealthy Parisian lawyer awaiting execution who finds a poor prisoner (Jacobi), who agrees to swap places with him provided that the lawyer will promise his fortune to the imposter’s family. After the swap, and having served the remainder of the imposter’s sentence, Chavel returns to his old home, keeping up the pretence that he is the man whose identity he has adopted. Jacobi was nominated for an Emmy for his performance. Thanks to the slick direction by Gold and strong performances all round, the film stands up as a satisfying adaptation that’s more than its “TV movie” label might promise.