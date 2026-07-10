Hollywood’s most faithful adaptations of literary classics

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Adapting canonical literary classics into cinema is an inherently difficult task, as it requires walking a razor’s edge between remaining faithful to the text and translating it into another medium.

Will Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey be up to the task? The trailer has viewers divided.

No matter how noble the attempt at an adaptation is, it’s impossible to please everyone. And arguably the older the work, the more ways its retelling can enrage audiences.

Perhaps older classics are simply harder to adapt due to how drastically storytelling conventions have changed over the centuries.

Today’s audiences demand insight into what motivates their heroes and villains. But this nuance in storytelling, for the most part, only became common in the Middle Ages with the rise of Arthurian legends and the like. Earlier characters from ancient myth such as Gilgamesh and Beowulf were (with some exceptions) relatively “flat” archetypal figures: they slayed dragons because that’s what heroes do.

Twentieth-century Hollywood often treated source materials liberally, oscillating between looseness and outright contempt. Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein still suffers to this day for its halcyon adaptations. Even the best in their own right leave viewers with little understanding of the original text.

For those who prefer to watch

I’ve rounded up eight of the most faithful literary adaptations to grace our screens. While they may or may not be the most cinematically impressive, they do stick to the source material.

1. The Gospel According to St Matthew (1964)

How might an atheist director adapt a canonical gospel faithfully? With striking fidelity, as Pier Paolo Pasolini demonstrates.

Though polarising on its release, the film later achieved widespread acclaim for its artistry. Its visuals draw from centuries of religious art, rather than strict historical realism.

Remarkably, the film’s dialogue does not alter a single line from Matthew’s Gospel. Nearly half the original verses are retained verbatim. As such, any interpretive bias appears through emphasis, rather than textual alteration.

2. The Godfather (1972)

Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 classic The Godfather is praised as one of the greatest films yet. Critic Ambrose Tardive goes even further to flatly declare it “the greatest book-to-film adaptation of all time”.

Coppola does take some liberties in the form of omission. Some of the more gratuitously violent and salacious parts of Mario Puzo’s 1969 novel are left on the cutting room floor. Yet, what remains in the film is faithful to the source material.

Scenes and episodes often feel like they’re transposed directly from the pages, despite the epic scope of both.

3. The Exorcist (1973)

Based on the 1971 novel by William Blatty, and with a screenplay written by Blatty himself, this tale of demonic possession went on to eclipse its literary origins in influence.

Director William Friedkin’s The Exorcist would go on to form the blueprint of the religious horror henceforth. It fed directly into the Satanic Panic of the 1980s and, according to research, even shaped modern beliefs about demonic possession worldwide. It might well be the most influential work in horror cinema.

There are some cinematic adjustments between the novel and film. The exposition on religious and medical topics in the novel is reduced for pacing with the overall narrative slightly accelerated. But apart from this, the film remains strikingly faithful to its source material.

4. The Outsiders (1986)

The adaptation of SE Hinton’s 1967 novel, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, features an exceptionally star-studded young cast, including a young Patrick Swayze and Tom Cruise. And the film’s fidelity to its source material is just as notable as its performers’ later fame.

The novel’s first-person narration by Ponyboy Curtis posed challenges for cinematic translation, as his internal monologue couldn’t remain omnipotent throughout the film. Despite this, the original plot is kept almost entirely intact — with the choice to begin the film with the book’s opening passage emblematic of Coppola’s approach.

Most iconic scenes and dialogue are preserved verbatim. Coppola’s experience with The Godfather probably contributed to this precision. He translates Hinton’s vision to the screen as faithfully as possible.

5. Middlemarch (1994)

It is remarkable BBC’s Middlemarch adaptation works at all, let alone so effectively.

George Eliot’s original 1871 epic spans more than 300,000 words across eight volumes. It follows literally dozens of intersecting storylines in a fictionalised rural English town, perhaps best summarised by its subtitle: “a study of provincial life”.

Assessing the fidelity of Andrew Davies and Anthony Page’s adaptation is difficult, given the complexity of the original text. Few readers could recall every detail with precision. Yet surprisingly little seems missing from the miniseries’ extensive six-and-a-half-hour runtime. Its completeness is impressive.

According to New York Times critic Elizabeth Kolbert, the film’s careful fidelity even helped renew interest in Eliot’s novel.

6. Pride and Prejudice (1995)

Debate persists over which is the “better” Jane Austen adaptation between the 1995 BBC adaptation and Joe Wright’s 2005 Hollywood film.

Either way, the 1995 BBC series is unquestionably more faithful, described as a “masterclass in adaptation” by critics.

The series’ episodic format enables a detailed, beat-by-beat rendering of Austen’s original story. It seldom, if ever, takes liberties to appeal to a modern audience, though it does lack the stylistic flair of later adaptations.

7. Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Unlike the BBC’s Pride and Prejudice, this film by Ang Lee, starring Emma Thompson, lacks the luxury of a five-and-a-half-hour runtime. It therefore can’t replicate the same number of verbatim moments.

Yet critics and fans almost unanimously agree it still captures Austen’s spirit and tone. Most dialogue remains intact, with care taken for abridged sections to mimic Austen’s style.

The only barrier to perfection is the absence of Austen’s own quippy style of narration.

8. No Country for Old Men (2007)

This film by Ethan and Joel Coen ranks among the greatest films of the 21st century. It also stands as one of the most accurate and accomplished adaptations ever made.

Cormac McCarthy’s 2005 novel, which the film is based on, was originally written as a screenplay, making it ideal for cinematic translation.

The Coen Brothers adapt the novel almost perfectly, beat for beat. Some critics argue its fidelity is excessive and it shouldn’t have been so devoted to the source. Then again, the film is an undisputed classic.

Debates continue over the feasibility of adapting McCarthy’s magnum opus, Blood Meridian (1985). After years of failed attempts under different directors, the present project headed by John Hillcoat was tentatively scheduled to be released this year, but that’s now also looking unlikely.

However, this film, and The Road (2009), show how inherently cinematic McCarthy’s novels can be.

This article appeared first on The Conversation.

The writer, Benjamin D Muir, is a casual academic in the school of humanities and communication arts at the Western Sydney University.