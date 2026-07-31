Five things to watch this week

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Rescue personnel carry a body away from the site of the Pan Am Flight 103 crash in the Scottish town of Lockerbie in December 1988. Picture:

Time and Water — Disney Plus

Sara Dosa, the Oscar-nominated director of Fire of Love, tackles the climate change crisis by focusing on family, home and love. Following Icelandic poet Andri Snær Magnason, the film reflects on the glaciers of the poet’s homeland and their relationship to his family, past, present and future. Magnason narrates passages from his book, from which the film takes its title. The result is a beautifully captured, quietly devastating portrait of the bonds between humans and nature and the consequences of a global refusal to address the major issue of our time.

Ladies in Black — Netflix

This 2018 passion project from Australian veteran Bruce Beresford is an old-fashioned but easy-to-like period drama. Starring Julia Ormond and Angourie Rice, it is set mainly in a 1959 Sydney department store. Based on The Women in Black, a novel by Madeleine St John (a university contemporary of the director), the film tells the story of awkward teen Lesley (Rice) who gets a temporary Christmas job at a department store in the postwar boom Sydney. There, under the tutelage of Magda (Ormond), Lisa learns more than she could have ever hoped to about herself, women and the world.

The Bombing of Pan Am 103 — Netflix

Last year there was the drama series, Lockerbie, starring Colin Firth, and now there’s another one that focuses on the tragic events of 1988. It takes a close look at the families of the victims and the people of the quiet Scottish town now synonymous with a tragedy. Starring Connor Swindells, Patrick J Adams, Eddie Marsan and Phyllis Logan, the series follows the investigation into the bombing and the combined efforts of UK and FBI investigators to hunt down those responsible.

A Useful Ghost — Mubi.com

Winner of the Grand Prix at Cannes last year, Thai writer-director Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke’s impressive debut is a unique, black-humoured and genre-mashing reflection on life, love and poltergeists. A young man mourning the recent death of his wife from dust pollution discovers her spirit has possessed their vacuum cleaner. When he tries to explain to his family that he’s still in love with his wife, whether in human or vacuum form, they don’t take it too well.

Furious — Disney Plus

Creator Elizabeth Meriwether takes the premise for this series from Bob Rafelson’s 1987 thriller Black Widow and turns it into an angrier, harder-hitting, feminist-focused thriller series. Emmy Rossum stars as a former cop now stationed in a lowly desk position at the FBI who becomes obsessed with the murders of powerful wealthy men that she believes are the work of a mysterious serial killer (Lola Petticrew). As the cat and mouse hunt progresses, we learn the women are motivated by similar traumas and may be similar in other ways too.

Business Day