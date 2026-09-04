Five things to watch this week

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Teenage Wasteland — Netflix

Boys State and Girls State directors Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss turn their attention to a new group of young people in this documentary. The young people in question are now all grown up, but in the 1990s they were idealistic, creative teenagers who participated in a school documentary project at Middleton High School. The documentary exposed a network of powerful companies and underworld figures responsible for dumping toxic waste in local landfills. With their inspiring teacher, Fred Isseks, the once determined teenage truth warriors look back on a crazy moment in their young lives when they believed that they might be able to change the world.

Turning Point: Generation 9/11 — Netflix

The team behind the excellent Netflix Turning Point series of documentaries, which has previously explored the Cold War and Vietnam, take a difficult look at the generation shaped by the 2001 attack on the World Trade Center in this standalone documentary. Featuring interviews with children who lost their parents, journalists who found themselves in Iraq and Afghanistan covering the response to the attacks, young Afghans whose formative years were shaped by the arrival of US forces, and marines who went there to fight the war on terror, the film paints a layered portrait of the many ways in which ordinary lives across the globe were changed.

Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly — Netflix

The most well-remembered moment of the 2024 Olympics in Paris was arguably the perplexing and instantly viral performance of Australian breakdancer Raygun, whose unique interpretation of her homeland and its iconic kangaroos made the world laugh before making everyone furious and leading to a call for the sport to be dropped from the Games. Rachael Gunn tells her story, including her devoted, breakdancing-obsessed partner, Sammy, her doting parents and the incredulous Australian b-girl community.

Mayday — Apple TV +

Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh team up as the stars of this action comedy from the team behind Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and set during the Cold War. When American pilot Lt Troy Brennan (Reynolds) finds himself crashing into Soviet territory after a reconnaissance flight goes awry, he must rely on the irascible and disenchanted Nikolai Ustinov (Branagh) to help him evade capture by the Russians and rescue by the Americans.

La Mesías — Mubi

Before they won the best director award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival for La Bola Negra, Spanish directors Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo made this seven-part TV series. It tells the story of Enric, a man whose childhood memories of his religious, messiah-deluded mother are reignited when he becomes obsessed with a mysterious Catholic pop band formed by a group of enigmatic sisters. Blending kitsch, magic realism and psychological unease, the series “reaches for salvation at the altar of cinema”.

Business Day