CHRIS THURMAN | Philipstown wire cars put imagination in the driver’s seat

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This weekend sees the 16th annual staging of the Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix. It might not be the biggest event in the global four-wheel racing calendar, but it is certainly the most creative — and, for that matter, the most environmentally friendly.

Dozens of local kids will line up to guide their handmade and hand-driven machines around a challenging course. Success in this sport requires a carefully designed vehicle, speedy legs and deft navigation of the uneven terrain.

You may not have heard of Philipstown, located slap bang in the middle of South Africa (between Colesberg and De Aar). But its global reputation is growing, thanks to a documentary streaming on Prime Video and to WGP Mobile, a fantastic app that turns this dusty Karoo dorp into the virtual setting for a racing game.

The film, directed by Paul Ward, doesn’t present wire cars as a panacea for the socioeconomic challenges of a place like Philipstown. It is not magically transformed, nor are the lives of its residents; participation in the race cannot bring back an orphan’s parents, treat addiction, fix a literacy crisis or solve rural poverty.

But the Philipstown WireCar Foundation — the non-profit company behind the film, the game and an online shop selling draadkarre like those racing down the town’s streets — has already made significant progress towards a vision of wider community upliftment.

Racing in the grand prix (including the months of preparation that go into it) is a chance, as one racer’s mother puts it, for the children “to do the work of children”: to get dirty having some good clean fun, applying their minds and bodies to a joyful and therefore meaningful task. Above all, there is the work of exercising a childlike imagination.

This is serious business, and it’s something adults have to do too. The documentary team turn Philipstown’s wire wonders into digitally realised supercars and monster trucks, affirming the racers’ descriptions of their experience. Imagination, here, is both a tool for aspiration (an orientation towards the future) and a means of celebrating the familiar and known (reconstituting the present).

Imagination can also be a means of reaching back into the past — perhaps a history from which we have been severed, or a childhood experience we were never allowed. This is the impulse driving My Father’s Shadow, a film by British-Nigerian duo Akinola and Wale Davies that is being screened in South Africa next week as part of the European Film Festival.

The Davies brothers grew up without a father. He died when they were boys, even younger than the preteen protagonists in My Father’s Shadow: brothers Remi and Akin, whose fortunes we follow on a seminal day in Nigeria’s history. It is June 24 1993, the date on which Gen Ibrahim Babangida annulled the results of a presidential election that should have brought democratic candidate MKO Abiola to power. The country was plunged into another violent military dictatorship.

In the film, this moment of political crisis frames a day in which the boys are allowed to tag along with their otherwise absent father, Folarin (played by Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù) as he travels to Lagos to collect unpaid wages from his job at a factory. It is a day of connection and revelation, the kind of day that the adult Davies brothers wish they could have enjoyed with their own father.

As Achille Tenkiang has observed, My Father’s Shadow is a reminder that “in postcolonial Africa, the story of the father and the story of the nation have always been the same, and the strongman state didn’t merely fail its citizens. It orphaned them”.

One consequence of this colonial and postcolonial history is the African-Caribbean diaspora in the UK (among whom Dìrísù and the Davies brothers may be counted, along with the film’s cinematographer Jermaine Edwards). There is a powerful sense of longing in this British-Nigerian coproduction — a kind of anemoia, or displaced nostalgia.

Shot on 16mm celluloid, My Father’s Shadow is also a loving tribute to Nigeria and especially Lagos, in all the colours of its visual urban poetry and even in its brutality.

The 13th European Film Festival South Africa runs from September 17-27 in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

Business Day