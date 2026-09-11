Five things to watch at the European film festival

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My Father’s Shadow

Winner of the Bafta for outstanding debut, British Nigerian director Akinola Davies Jnr’s first feature marks the arrival of a bold new voice in world cinema.

Starring Sope Dirisu in a career-best performance, introducing the talented young brothers Godwin and Chibuike Egbo, and co-written with the director’s brother, Wale Davies, this is not only one of the most impressive debuts in decades but also one of the most well-executed childhood perspective films in a generation.

On a sweltering summer day in the countryside outside Lagos, in June 1993, bored brothers Remi and Akin are pleasantly surprised to see their usually absent father Folarin at home and even more surprised when he tells them to get dressed and accompany him on an urgent trip to Lagos.

As the boys and their father make the journey to the city, they learn unnerving things about their father and find themselves in the middle of what will later be remembered as one of the most significant political moments in the history of the country.

Fatherland

Oscar-nominated Polish director Paweł Pawlikowski (Ida, Cold War) is one of European cinema’s most precise creators of black-and-white imagery and stark but emotional storytelling.

Winner of the best director prize at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, Fatherland takes inspiration from the life of writer Thomas Mann and his multi-talented family. Zoning in on the difficult relationship between the author and his daughter, Erika, as they make a fraught and emotional trip across a shattered and divided Germany in the early days of the Cold War.

Stellar performances from Oscar-nominated Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall) as Erika, August Diehl as her troubled brother and veteran Hans Zischler as Mann anchor a film that offers a provocative look at the past.

The Last Viking

Mads Mikkelsen reteams with director Anders Thomas Jensen for this black-humoured crime caper. Mashing dark comedy with bloody, anarchic and moving family drama, it’s a singularly thrilling emotional rollercoaster ride that took home the audience award at this year’s Danish Film Awards.

Nikolaj Lie Kaas (Way Home) leads a supporting cast that includes Scandi-noir legends Sofie Gråbøl (The Killing) and Søren Malling (Borgen) in a dysfunctional family tale that twists, turns and delivers solid genre pleasures while packing an emotional punch. It’s also a reminder that, as The Beatles told us, sometimes you can only get by with a little help from your friends.

Christy

Brendan Canty’s debut earned numerous awards at this year’s Irish Film and TV Awards for its empathetic, tender direction and impressive lead performance from Danny Power as the titular character.

Christy is a quiet teenager with a tragic past. He returns to Cork to stay with his estranged brother after being kicked out of another foster home. As he struggles to figure out his future, he learns things he had tried to forget about his past, reforms the relationship with his brother and starts to imagine a home among people in a place he may grow to love. A refreshing slice of social realism that looks beyond despair and misery.

The Beloved

Javier Bardem gives a compelling performance in Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s tightly wound psychological thriller, which unravels the fragile webs of relationships between fathers and daughters to ask difficult questions about the personal sacrifices made in the service of art.

When an acclaimed Spanish director returns home to shoot a period film set in Western Sahara, his offer of the lead role to his estranged daughter sees them face more than just the struggles of bringing his vision to life.

The 13th European Film Festival South Africa runs from September 17-27 in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

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