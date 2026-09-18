CHRIS THURMAN | Beyond the mask: identity, justice and the cost of playing a role

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Two shows opening at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg this week invite audiences to reflect on the discrepancy between performance — whether on a stage, in a court of law or even in private life — and the reality experienced when accomplished performers step out of their roles.

Downstairs in the Mannie Manim auditorium, Mr Duiker Sang the Blues (based on a short story by Dyonzo Kwinika) tells the story of a jazz musician whose success comes at the cost of his mental health and, ultimately, his life.

Directed by Greg Homann and starring Desmond Dube, Nomathamsanqa Ngoma, William Harding and Tankiso Mamabolo, Mr Duiker Sang the Blues is billed as “a meditation on the meaning of an artist’s death” and on “the hefty psychological price” paid by creative practitioners who seek to balance “artistry, personality and celebrity”.

While this “play-with-music” depicts the process of grieving, it also affirms that an artist’s legacy should not only be recognised in an “outpouring of condolences when they pass on”; they should be treated with “respect and integrity” while they are still alive. Bravo! It is a message for cabinet ministers, entertainment consumers and arts columnists alike (mea culpa).

Lawyers, too, are consummate performers who rarely let their masks drop, as we are reminded in Suzie Miller’s Prima Facie, which is being staged in the Market’s upstairs Barney Simon space. Miller’s celebrated one-woman play, which premiered in London in 2022, has been expertly adapted to a South African setting in How Now Brown Cow’s new production.

Featuring Danica De La Rey Jones under Neil Coppen’s direction, Prima Facie takes a cold, hard look at the legal processes in which we have no choice but to place our collective faith and exposes how, when it comes to gender-based violence, survivors of rape and sexual assault have little hope of justice in a system that is fundamentally skewed against them.

De La Rey Jones plays Tessa, a hotshot attorney from a working-class background who has become known for her ability to get men accused of sexual violence off the hook. She sees it as her job to test the law. Finding loopholes and technicalities, or putting on a bravura display in court, helps her clients but is also (she believes) in service of the wider legal framework of investigation, prosecution, defence and adjudication.

When Tessa herself becomes the victim of a rapist — one in the guise of a potential new boyfriend, a colleague with whom she has previously had consensual sex — she experiences the degrading and humiliating treatment of women by the police, by the legal profession and by the public at large.

What makes Prima Facie such an astonishing and moving theatrical experience is that one performer carries the audience through over 90 minutes of rollercoaster storytelling. Early reviews of the film version that premiered this week at the Toronto Film Festival, starring the usually mesmerising Cynthia Erivo as Tessa, have suggested that the power of the story is diluted by the introduction of other actors filling the supporting roles.

Richard Lawson, for one, has observed that whereas a “breathless and prodigious” solo performer “has ample time to explicate what is happening inside Tessa’s head: the agonising doubt, the anger, the fear, the bewilderment that she has become the figure she once easily dismantled in court”, that internal monologue is significantly reduced when our attention is distributed across a cast of characters.

Jodie Comer won Olivier and Tony awards for best actress when she initiated the hugely demanding role with a “magnificent, tireless” performance on the West End and on Broadway. De La Rey Jones, better known for her onscreen personae, demonstrates her stage acting chops in this South African production.

We see Tessa, early on, thrilling at the cut and thrust of the courtroom — a masculinist exercise in posturing and verbal bullying. We are taken into her chambers, into her home, into her family, into her past, and given hints of the brilliant prospects that await her. But when she is forced into the position of victim and accuser, Tessa finds neither comfort nor succour in the law.

‘Mr Duiker Sang the Blues’ and ‘Prima Facie’ are at the Market Theatre until October 4.

Business Day