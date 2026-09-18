Five things to watch this week

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Slow Horses Season 6 — Apple TV+

Sir Gary Oldman has made the role of Jackson Lamb, the flatulent, gruff leader of the slow horses, completely and memorably his own. Fans of the Emmy-winning show about the feckless but still somehow effective secret service also-rans of Slough House are more than ready for this sixth season in which Lamb and the slow horses find themselves the target of a sinister, revenge-bent assassin.

Serpico — Netflix

If producer Dino De Laurentiis had had his way, this 1973 classic of the American New Wave and one of the great police corruption dramas may have sunk at the box office and in pop culture memory. Luckily, after Rocky director John Avildsen fell out with the producer, Sidney Lumet stepped in, and the rest is history. It was the first film in Lumet’s career to deal with police corruption and the shadow it throws over everyone, including those willing to risk everything to expose it. Lumet’s ability to direct performance, honed through years in the theatre and 1960s TV, and young, peak-era Al Pacino make an unbeatable match. Based on the true story of New York detective Frank Serpico, who took a stand against rampant corruption until a commission of inquiry was established, it is as relevant today as it ever was.

Hamlet — rent or buy from Apple TV+

Riz Ahmed takes Shakespeare to South Asian London in this taut, heavily reduced version of the tragedy of the mental crises facing Hamlet. Here he is a son returned from overseas after the death of his father, Elsinore’s CEO, to find that his mother is about to marry his uncle and that something is very rotten in London. With an instinctive understanding of what has kept the play relevant for new generations of audiences, Ahmed gets to grips with the torments of the sweet prince in a new, unflashy version.

Lorne — rent or buy from Apple TV+

He may not be a familiar face to audiences outside the US, but Saturday Night Live creator and producer Lorne Michaels has had an enormous influence on American comedy taste with his show, which still provides sharp weekly satire and demonstrates the collective power of humour to navigate a half-century of turbulence, chaos and absurdity. While Michaels is not known for letting many into his world, Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville tries to get behind his subject’s carefully crafted mask with the help of some very famous friends.

The Drop: A Snowfall Saga — Disney Plus

This spin-off from Snowfall, the excellent 1980s cocaine-era drama directed by John Singleton, is more than just an excuse for producers to create a franchise. This time it’s set in the violent, crack-epidemic-ridden LA of the 1990s, where drive-bys, dirty cops, gangster rap and constant hustle are the order of the day.

Business Day