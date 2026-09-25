CHRIS THURMAN | Exhibition questions beauty in environmental grief

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Two decades ago, artist Ruth Sacks hired a plane to skywrite the words DON’T PANIC high above Table Bay. As the first word drifted apart, the message morphed into a contrary instruction, or perhaps a warning: PANIC.

As we walk through After Panic, her new exhibition at the Origins Centre in Johannesburg, she quips: “All the people who were stoned in Cape Town that day still haven’t forgiven me!”

Sacks is earnest, however, in her reflections on the stunt. Her practice since then has moved from the skyward to the earthbound, from the environmentally heedless ambition of spectacle to the sober task of living and making art in a time of global ecological crisis.

“The responsibility of producing an art ‘objet’, of bringing yet another thing into the world, is a heavy one,” she adds. Her practice now focuses on using found objects and recycling materials.

One of my favourite pieces in the exhibition is a chunk of slag (the runoff produced by metal casting) that Sacks picked up at a bronze foundry. Treated to adjust its colouration and to emphasise the glass fragments that form when silica impurities rise to the surface of the molten compound, the resulting work – Slag Remainder – is a solid, craggy rock, morphing from pitch black to an almost iridescent green.

Sacks agrees that this human-made rock is “very pretty”, noting that “it is easy to be seduced by the beauty of eco-mourning”. She compares this to the feeling of enjoying a highveld sunset, knowing that its brilliant hues are enabled by pollution: a kind of pleasurable angst in the aesthetics of environmental degradation, driven both by a sense of loss and by an innately human response to sensory novelty.

Yet Sacks is not interested in sentimentalising climate crisis. “One of the realities of the anthropocene is collapsing the binary between ‘natural’ and ‘artificial’. There is a place for grief, yes, but we also need a practical mindset — this is how it is now, this is what we have. So, what do we do?” Here, the exhibition’s title anticipates what comes “after” our present mode of (justifiable) panic: what will remain, and in what form?

The blunt message that there is no going back to a previous way of being is echoed in Sacks’ looping video work Dodo (1662), which depicts a model of the extinct bird displayed in the Maropeng Museum. When Sacks visited, the installation’s telephone handsets (intended to allow for a “conversation” with the imagined dodo) emitted only static — suggesting that we cannot, after all, communicate with the past.

Sacks’ phlegmatic attitude extends to her own creations. As we study Slag Remainder, a piece breaks off. “Here, keep it,” she shrugs as she hands it to me. This is not an artist attached to permanence; she says of her work: “There is very little that I don’t allow to wear or decompose.” Her Shrining (Garden Cupboard), for example, reconstitutes material from a previous body of work that was left on a compost heap.

But none of this should be mistaken for passive acceptance. There is an element of ongoing protest in Sacks’ work.

Nugget Fountain includes a group of miniature bronzes mimicking the fountain outside Talis House in the Hollard Street precinct of mining houses and corporate headquarters. While a functioning public artwork in the Johannesburg CBD might seem cause for celebration, Sacks sees its prominence as inappropriate in a water-scarce city and the surrounding art deco architecture as “glorifying modernist progress”.

She decries “all this priapic vertical movement — celebrating a history of bringing upwards what is buried under the earth — striving to be at the top of a hierarchy of money and power”.

The Idia’s Imprints series, by contrast, signals an absence: an ivory mask portraying the legendary Queen Idia, stolen from Benin City in Nigeria by British colonial troops and still held in the British Museum.

Sacks points to a failure not only of restitution but also of preservation, as colonial collecting practices turned sacred objects into poisonous relics. Another of Sacks’ adapted found items, an incomplete sculpture in the alluring but dangerous mineral malachite, reinscribes the exhibition’s fusion of toxicity and beauty.

‘After Panic’ is at the Origins Centre until October 17.

Business Day