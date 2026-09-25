Five things to watch this week

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By Tymon Smith

Unabomber — Netflix

Danish director Janus Metz (Borg McEnroe, All the Old Knives) zeroes in on a much-debated chapter from the life of Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber, in this taut biographical thriller. The narrative jumps back and forth between the 1960s, when a 16-year-old maths prodigy named Ted Kaczynski (Jacob Tremblay) arrives at Harvard, and the mid-1990s, when FBI agent Joanne Miller (Shailene Woodley) is leading the largest manhunt in US history on the trail of the Unabomber, responsible for terrorising US citizens for 17 years with his explosives. As Miller’s investigation leads her closer to Ted, we are taken back to those eventful years at Harvard where the young, awkward bright spark is of keen interest to the seemingly benevolent Dr Henry Murray (Russell Crowe). Murray was in fact a former OSS officer, looking to recruit participants to a highly secret experiment intended to brutally test their responses to extreme emotional stress and humiliation, which Unabomber and Cold War-era CIA historians have increasingly examined as a significant influence in Kaczynski’s switch from awkward math whizz to psychotic domestic terrorist.

JAŸ-Z In 8 — Mubi.com

It’s no coincidence that this elegantly filmed, conversational docuseries, filmed in Paris’ Palais Brongniart, is being released while hip-hop’s notoriously interview-averse king is about to break almost a decade of album silence. Your taste for the discussion of the master’s lyrics may depend on how you feel about his interlocutor, a legend of hip-hop himself, Rick Rubin. Barefoot, bearded and sitting guru style, Rubin brings the noise, asks the questions and learns some things neither he nor fans had thought of before from an eager-to-share Shawn Carter.

The Snare — Rent or buy Apple TV

Director Merlin Camozzi delivers a taut and well-acted slice of indie US social realism in this drama. The tragedy, inspired by the real problem of the police forcing youngsters facing charges for possession to become informants, follows a high school student, who finds her world and future thrown into chaos after she is forced to make a monumentally adult choice too soon and for too little.

Larry’s Garage — Prime Video

A documentary celebrating the unique time, place and community that DJ Larry Levan brought together under the roof of the Paradise Garage. Though he died in 1992 at the age of 38, no longer the king of the world he had once been, Levan’s legacy has been long and influential, as evidenced by the many testimonies of those who were there, those who wished they had been and those who still chase the legends of the Paradise Garage.

Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars Season 2 — Apple TV

There’s plenty of sweat, blood, pain and tears in the second season of Apple TV’s reality show that gives viewers privileged behind-the-scenes access to the anonymous diners whose reports decide which restaurants receive Michelin stars as well as the high-anxiety world of the chefs working to earn them in the controlled chaos of their kitchens.