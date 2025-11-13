Literary sleight of hand

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Japanese fiction is booming. Fuelled initially by Haruki Murakami’s global successes in the 2000s, it took off properly with Sayaka Murata’s dark and often hilarious Convenience Store Woman (2018).

“The time before I was reborn as a convenience store worker is somewhat unclear in my memory,” protagonist Keiko Furukura, a 36-year-old woman, tells us.

“In a short-staffed convenience store, a store worker can sometimes be highly appreciated just by existing, by virtue of not rocking the boat…. I just come in every day without fail, and because of that I’m accepted as a well-functioning part of the store.”

Themes of isolation and societal conformity, surreal realism, Kafkaesque absurdity and sparse, elegant language have found great appeal among English language readers.

In 2020, Mieko Kawakami’s offbeat Breasts and Eggs and Yōko Ogawa’s The Memory Police pushed Japanese fiction firmly into the mainstream.

By 2024, it made up more than 40% of the UK’s top translated titles. This year, more than a third of the top 40 translated titles are by Japanese authors.

What makes this wave of Japanese fiction so compelling is its sleight of hand. The stories start in the ordinary and then, without warning, slip into the surreal. The settings are familiar: cafés, trains, libraries, convenience stores. The people are recognisable. Cats are everywhere. But then there’s a shift from realism to the uncanny. Warm and familiar at first, stories veer into something strange. These writers tend to observe rather than judge. They build tension through silence and ambiguity, not confrontation.

They have ways of seeing that are deeply rooted in a culture where beauty is found in the ordinary and the fleeting, a concept known as mono no aware, or the awareness of impermanence. Shinto and Buddhist beliefs also blur the line between living and inanimate, real and imagined. A talking cat is simply another expression of everyday mystery.

Seishi Yokomizo’s just-released double murder mystery Murder at the Black Cat Café (yes, there’s a cat on the cover) was first published in Japanese in 1947.

Newly translated, the book introduces us to Yokomizo’s famous detective Kosuke Kindaichi in postwar Tokyo. When a patrolman discovers a woman’s body buried behind a café beside a dead black cat, though the café’s own feline mascot is alive and well, Kindaichi is pulled into a web of jealousy and deception. In the book, Yokomizo takes a sharp look at guilt and survival in a society learning to live with its past. The second mystery, Why Did the Well Wheel Creak?, is a tale of the tangled history of the wealthy Honiden clan. Through letters exchanged among relatives and newspaper reports that piece the case together, all their secrets are revealed. Kindaichi appears only at the end, when he comes in as the laconic genius who unravels the mystery. Together, the two stories show why Yokomizo has become Japan’s answer to Agatha Christie.

Writers like Sayaka Murata, Mieko Kawakami, Hiromi Kawakami and Yōko Ogawa write with that same sensibility. Their stories often focus on outsiders who question the rules or find meaning in routine.

Breasts and Eggs follows three women in Osaka as they question motherhood and control over their own bodies. Like much of Kawakami’s work, it examines the pressures of womanhood in contemporary Japan without preaching or moralising. The characters wrestle with the expectations placed on them, their defiance coming through in small, everyday acts rather than rebellion. Kawakami’s style is plain and intimate, full of conversations that seem ordinary until they slip in under the skin.

In Michiko Aoyama’s What You Are Looking for Is in the Library (2023) a small neighbourhood library becomes a site for transformation, where a perceptive librarian always knows the right book to offer at the right time. Riku Onda’s Honeybees and Distant Thunder (2023), about a group of pianists competing in an international contest, explores talent and vulnerability through music. Mieko Kanai’s Mild Vertigo (2023) captures the dichotomy at the heart of housework. “There was nothing remarkable about it whatsoever,” Kanai writes of a middle-class Tokyo housewife observing an appliance, “and yet for some unknown reason she kept staring at it, falling into a kind of trance.”

Yōko Ogawa’s Mina’s Matchbox (2024) is a strange drift between childhood memory and surrealism. “You’re like a comet that brings books,” one character says. “But tell me, what are you going to wish for when you see the shooting stars?” The line captures the tone of much of today’s Japanese fiction: calm on the surface, eerie beneath.

Saō Ichikawa’s Hunchback (2025) is a raw, thoughtful story about disability, desire and isolation. In Aoyama’s The Healing Hippo of Hinode Park (2025), a statue becomes a force that draws strangers together. Hiro Arikawa’s The Passengers on the Hankyu Line (2025) takes place on an Osaka train, where brief encounters change lives. Taku Ashibe’s Murder in the House of Omari (2025) brings back the classic locked-room mystery, while Uketsu’s Strange Houses (2025) and Hisashi Kashiwai’s The Restaurant of Lost Recipes (2025) explore haunted homes and the bittersweet power of food and memory.

If you’re looking to explore Japanese fiction, these titles are a good place to start. They’re smart, accessible stories that show why Japanese writing has struck such a chord with readers interested in everyday weirdness.