Top reads for the festive season

‘Fly, Wild Swans’ by Jung Chang

Fly, Wild Swans picks up where Jung Chang’s landmark memoir Wild Swans ended, following her story into the years after its publication and the increasingly restrictive political climate of present-day China. Part tribute, part literary memoir, the book focuses on Chang’s mother, Xia De-hong, a resilient, principled woman whose life has been defined by revolution, persecution, moral outrage and defiant feminism.

Chang briefly revisits the family history made famous in Wild Swans, but the heart of this story lies elsewhere. She reflects on her life as a writer under constant state scrutiny, the shifting boundaries of what can be said in China, and the personal cost of insisting on historical truth. Her experiences track China’s movement from tentative openness in the 1990s to the renewed authoritarianism of the Xi era, when even visits home begin to feel dangerous.

Alongside the political narrative there’s a more personal account of exile, marriage and ageing. Chang writes candidly about living between countries, maintaining deep ties to China while knowing she may never safely return. Throughout, her mother remains the moral anchor of the book, even in her final years.

Measured and reflective, Fly, Wild Swans is less epic than its predecessor but equally powerful.

‘Will There Ever Be Another You’ by Patricia Lockwood

Will There Ever Be Another You is Patricia Lockwood’s account of the pandemic as experienced inside an unwell body and a disorientated mind. The novel opens in late 2020, when the narrator develops long Covid. Gradually, she realises she can no longer rely on her mind, reason, memory and ability to write. Everyday tasks become difficult. Days blur into one another. Language, once central to her being, begins to slip out of reach.

The book moves in fragments and loops, with sudden shifts that mirror the brain fog Lockwood describes. At times the narrative reads more like a sickroom notebook or fever dream than a conventional novel. This deliberate structure draws the reader into the same unstable mental space inhabited by the narrator.

Alongside her own illness, the narrator is forced to confront her husband’s medical crisis; together they slip into what she calls a permanent life-and-death mode. Woven through this are sharp, uneasy reflections on public life — fame, interviews, nostalgia and cultural anxiety — written from the perspective of someone who no longer fully trusts her own judgment.

Though not as fast or gleefully sharp as No One Is Talking About This, Will There Ever Be Another You is an honest and moving attempt to capture what prolonged illness does to identity.

Riambel (supplied )

‘Riambel’ by Priya Hein

Priya Hein’s Riambel, a short, powerful novella set in a small coastal village in Mauritius, is far weightier than its length suggests. Noemi is a 15-year-old girl forced to leave school and work as a domestic servant for a wealthy family living just across the road from the slum where she was raised. That physical proximity is a brutal reminder of a deep and brutal social divide rooted in slavery, colonialism and inequalities passed down across generations.

Hein tells Noemi’s story alongside the voices of her enslaved ancestors. The past is never distant. It shapes what Noemi can expect from life and how others see her. Through fragments of prose, poetry and sensory detail, the book shows how exploitation repeats itself across generations, often accepted as normal or inevitable.

The writing is spare and deliberately restrained. Lush descriptions of the island sit beside scenes of racism, sexual threat and economic injustice, and the contrast is deliberately unsettling. Riambel offers no easy resolution. Instead, Hein asks the reader to stay with the discomfort and to recognise how history continues to structure and determine everyday life.

Heart to Love (supplied )

‘Heart the Lover’ by Lily King

Heart the Lover is Lily King’s devastating novel about love that happens at the wrong time and never quite lets go. The story centres on Jordan, whom we first meet as a college student in the 1980s, as she’s drawn into an intense emotional triangle with her boyfriend Sam and his closest friend, Yash. What begins as friendship and closeness slowly deepens into something more complicated, defined by restraint and longing.

Much of the novel is set in that early period, where desire builds as a result of circumstances and events rather than decisive action on the part of Jordan and Yash. King is especially good at showing how feelings develop before they are clearly understood, and how young people misread both love and their understanding of themselves. When the relationship finally comes to light, it’s quickly tainted by distance and the demands of early adulthood.

The story then moves forward in time. Jordan is now older, married, and settled into a different life, when Yash re-enters her world under painful circumstances. In this second part, the novel reflects on what remains of first love once many years have passed and the demands of family limit one’s choices.

King is less concerned with plot than emotional accuracy. Written with restraint, Heart the Lover is intimate and measured, a mature reflection on how certain loves continue to shape us long after they have ended.

Queen Esther (supplied )

‘Queen Esther’ by John Irving

Queen Esther is a return to familiar territory for John Irving. He revisits the moral and emotional concerns of The Cider House Rules and extends them into the crises of the 20th century. Set largely around St Cloud’s orphanage in Maine, the novel centres on Esther Nacht, a Jewish orphan whose parents were killed before she was old enough to remember them. Self-possessed and deeply principled, Esther grows up knowing exactly who she is, even as the world around her keeps testing her.

Irving places Esther within a network of chosen rather than conventional families. Too old to be adopted, she becomes a nanny to the Winslows, whose belief that love matters more than biology runs through the novel. From there, the story opens out into an unconventional parenting arrangement. Irving reflects on his long-standing interest in how families are created under pressure rather than by design.

The novel moves across decades and continents, touching on anti-Semitism, war, displacement and moral courage, while keeping its focus on intimacy and responsibility. Wilbur Larch’s presence ties the book to Irving’s earlier work, but Queen Esther stands on its own as an exploration of conscience and resilience. It’s not his most tightly paced novel, but Irving’s warmth, anger at injustice and belief in human decency are, in our current moment, deeply relevant.

‘The Waterfall’ by Gareth Rubin

This is Gareth Rubin’s most playful and ambitious novel to date. Built on the idea that stories echo, distort, retell and reshape each other across time, the book contains four interconnected mysteries, each set in a different era and written in a distinct style, each feeding into the next.

The book begins in Elizabethan England, with William Shakespeare investigating the suspicious death of his friend Christopher Marlowe. From there, the novel moves to a bleak 19th-century former priory turned sleep clinic, where a newly discovered manuscript fuels an obsession and leads to murder. The third section shifts tone again, offering a brisk, Golden Age-style mystery set among the British expat community in 1920s Venice. The novel ends in 1940s California, where a killer seems to be re-enacting murders described in a book, The Waterfall.

What holds these sections together is the power of narrative, the slipperiness of truth, and the way violence and meaning are repeated endlessly across generations. Rubin asks how familiar stories are manipulated and weaponised, and what happens when fiction begins to determine reality. The Waterfall is clever without being cold, intricate without losing momentum, and rewarding for readers who enjoy complex puzzles that ultimately lock into place.

‘The White Hot’ by Quiara Alegría Hudes

The White Hot is Quiara Alegría Hudes’s debut novel, written as a long letter from a mother to the daughter she left behind. The narrator, April Soto, became a mother as a teenager and quickly felt overwhelmed by rage, exhaustion and the sense that her life had been closed in too soon. One night, she leaves, telling herself she will be gone for a day.

The novel takes the form of an explanation rather than an apology. April writes to her daughter, Noelle, ahead of her 18th birthday, trying to answer a single, difficult question: how love could look like leaving. What follows is a searching account of grief, desire, anger and self-reinvention, as April moves through relationships, different environments and long periods of solitude.

Hudes writes with clarity, particularly about female rage and the pressure placed on young mothers. She treats April’s anger as something that demands understanding. Sharp, often darkly funny, she demands that we ask what it costs for a woman to claim a life of her own.

The Predicament (supplied )

‘The Predicament’ by William Boyd

The Predicament is the second novel in William Boyd’s Gabriel Dax spy series and continues the story of an accidental intelligence agent caught between competing loyalties. Dax is a travel writer who would prefer a quiet life but finds himself pulled back into espionage as a result of bad timing. Set largely in the early 1960s, the story moves between London, Guatemala and a tense, newly divided Berlin.

The plot centres on political unrest and covert manoeuvring during the Cold War. In Guatemala, Dax is sent to cover a volatile election that quickly turns dangerous. From there, we move to West Berlin, where rumours of an assassination attempt on President John F Kennedy raise the stakes considerably. Though we know the historical outcome, Boyd sustains tension by placing Dax close to events he barely understands and is poorly equipped to influence.

What distinguishes the book is Dax himself. He is intelligent but flawed, hesitant rather than heroic, and often out of his depth. Alongside the spy work, Boyd weaves in unresolved romantic attachments, professional insecurity and growing unease about the role Dax is playing, making it a thoughtful and entertaining Cold War thriller recounted in Boyd’s inimitable style.