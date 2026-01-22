No quick-fix fads but a grounded guide to forging forward

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

At a time when “success” is increasingly marketed through filtered selfies, green juices and leisure-wear influencers spouting inspirational quotes, The Essence of Success offers a refreshing antidote to the sparse and shallow optimism of social media success culture.

In a marketplace crowded with slogans and motivational aesthetics, Greg Mills and co-author Emanuele Pirro return the conversation to something far more serious and far more difficult, namely how people actually succeed.

They are not interested in branding, followers or performative productivity. They are interested in outcomes, in how real people, operating inside complex political, social and institutional systems, manage to turn ability into achievement.

The Essence of Success (Supplied)

The distinction matters. Much of contemporary self-help culture reduces success to individual attitude and personal will. Mills and Pirro take a much more grounded view. They ask not only what people want, but what they face, what they inherit and what structures they must navigate to get anywhere.

The book is not built exclusively around celebrities or billionaires. Instead, its subjects come from a wide range of fields, including sport, politics, business, the military and public life. What unites them is not fame or wealth, but the fact that they have managed, in very different circumstances, to extract the most from their opportunities.

The unifying thread is the disciplined conversion of potential into performance. That performance may result in medals, military victories, institutional reform or long-term organisational success, but the underlying challenge is always the same: how to make something work in a world that is rarely simple, fair or predictable.

What makes the book compelling is the detail and richness of context in every scenario. Drawing on more than 250 interviews, Mills and Pirro avoid the trap of anecdote as evidence. Instead of using stories to make quick motivational points, they treat them as data. Each chapter situates its subjects within a wider institutional, psychological and cultural setting, allowing the reader to see how success emerges from a combination of capability, environment, timing and behaviour.

This is not a collection of uplifting stories designed to make the reader feel inspired for five minutes. It is a structured exploration of how systems shape human outcomes.

Instead, the authors recognise that achievement is fragile, contingent and often uncomfortable. People do not simply rise. They struggle, adapt, fail and try again, often within constraints that they did not choose.

There is also a striking humility running through the book. In an interview during the book’s launch, Mills himself acknowledges how much he learnt in the process, particularly about empathy, listening, self-doubt and the limits of individual willpower. This is not a small admission for someone who has spent decades analysing leadership and power. The result is a work that resists triumphalism.

The book is divided into six sections, each building on the last. At first glance, the interviewees appear to have little in common beyond having achieved something notable. But this is where the real craft of the book reveals itself.

Mills and Pirro weave these disparate lives into a coherent framework, showing how traits such as resilience, strategic thinking, adaptability and institutional literacy recur across fields. What works in elite sport is not what works in geopolitics or business, but the underlying patterns are often surprisingly similar.

The authors push back against the idea that success happens only where luck meets opportunity. Instead, they suggest that it happens where preparation meets pressure.

Part one of the book focuses on what the authors call the hard yards. This is not a romantic notion of effort, but a practical one. It comes down to persistence, preparation and the ability to keep going long after the initial excitement has faded.

The authors push back against the idea that success happens only where luck meets opportunity. Instead, they suggest that it happens where preparation meets pressure. As one of their contributors puts it: “Champions leave the garage last.” They are still working when everyone else has already packed up.

This section also makes clear that hard work is not just about hours. It is about attention, consistency and the willingness to confront uncomfortable feedback. Many of the people profiled in the book did not simply grind away blindly. They used failure as information. They adjusted their methods and recalibrated their goals. In a culture that often celebrates effortless brilliance, this emphasis on deliberate effort feels both old-fashioned and quietly radical.

In part two, the focus shifts to leadership. War and politics provide particularly rich material here, not because they are dramatic, but because they expose decision-making under extreme pressure. The authors note, for example, that while “D-Day was marked by extraordinary acts of individual bravery, its success was ultimately the product of a strong strategic enterprise”. Logistics, planning, co-ordination and institutional trust mattered just as much as courage.

The lesson is clear. Leadership is not about heroic gestures; it is about creating conditions in which many people can perform effectively at the same time.

These sections may not appeal to every reader, particularly those who prefer their business books free of military history, but the insights travel well. Whether in a boardroom or on a battlefield, the same dynamics apply. Clear objectives, strong communication and credible leadership make the difference between momentum and collapse.

Strategy, the book makes clear, is about deciding what not to do as much as what to do. It is about trade-offs, timing and the discipline to stay the course when easier options are tempting.

Part three turns to innovation and adaptation, two words that have been steadily diluted by marketing culture. In The Essence of Success, they recover their original meaning. Innovation is not about novelty for its own sake, and adaptation is not a buzzword. They are survival mechanisms. From global politics to Formula One, Mills and Pirro show how those who succeed are those who can respond to change without losing their core purpose.

Part four is where strategy truly comes to life. It is no longer a theoretical concept but a series of hard choices made under constraint. Strategy, the book makes clear, is about deciding what not to do as much as what to do. It is about trade-offs, timing and the discipline to stay the course when easier options are tempting.

Part five is where opportunity becomes tangible. Drawing on case studies from mining, Russia, Ukraine, an inner-city Johannesburg boxing gym and elite rugby, the authors show how people and organisations can create momentum even when circumstances appear unfavourable. What links these stories is not luck but leadership that is willing to recognise hidden potential, mobilise scarce resources and push beyond the limits of the present.

Part six brings the reader to the ethical and practical end of the journey. Success is not treated as an isolated event but as something that leaves a legacy. The authors ask what it means to win well, to build something that lasts and to think beyond immediate outcomes, thus reminding readers that how success is achieved matters as much as whether it is achieved at all.

What emerges from the book as a whole is not a formula, but a map. It is a way of understanding the intricate dynamics that shape success in the real world. For business readers in particular, this is where The Essence of Success is strongest. It offers no shortcuts and no hacks. Instead, it provides a sober, well-researched account of how high performance is built and sustained.