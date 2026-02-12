Magical realism rich with gothic tension

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A crumbling colonial house, confinement, isolation, a manipulative widow, ghosts and doppelgängers, buried histories — Nadia Davids’ atmospheric and captivating second novel, Cape Fever, is rich with gothic tension.

It’s is set in an unnamed colonial city in 1920 that closely resembles Cape Town under British rule. Soraya, a young Muslim woman from the city’s working-class quarter, leaves her family home to take a live-in job as a maid for an elderly widowed settler, Mrs Hattingh. Her son, Timothy, fortunate to have survived the war, lives far away in London.

The book draws heavily on the physical and cultural textures of Cape Town, but leaving the city unnamed was deliberate. “I wanted to work with a magical-realist slant,” Davids says, “and I didn’t want to be bound too tightly to the strictures of historical fiction. The world of the novel feels recognisable without being pinned down to a single, official version of the past.”

Davids grew up reading the Brontës and watching BBC Gothic dramas, and in Cape Fever she focuses on how the supernatural forms part of everyday life in many South African communities, including her own. “The boundary between the living and the dead is not rigid. The supernatural exists alongside the ordinary. That spiritual framework mattered as much as the literary tradition. What interested me was merging the two and placing a Muslim woman at the centre of a genre that she is not part of.”

Davids first imagined the story in 2007. She woke with a clear outline already in place: two women, a house, an offer to write letters, a deception around literacy, and a relationship that becomes psychologically entangled. She assumed it would be easy to write. It wasn’t. The project stalled and resurfaced repeatedly over the next 15 years, interrupted by the plays she wrote, her academic work, immigration and children.

“It was only around 2023 that I could finally write the book,” she says. Looking back, she believes she was simply too young to do it earlier. “The novel required a lived understanding of loss and endurance rather than a purely intellectual one.”

Intelligent and observant, Soraya pretends to be illiterate. “I come highly recommended to Mrs Hattingh through sentences tell her I cannot read.” She follows her mother’s instructions: “Always keep something back. There is no need for them to know what you are truly thinking.” It turns out that this strategy will be key to Soraya’s agency.

Mrs Hattingh enthuses about the dishes she imagines Soraya will cook for her. She never ceases to remind her of how benevolent she is and the work she does for the less fortunate.

“Soraya has a feverish, imaginative mind,” Davids says. “The spectral figures that appear to her are psychic intrusions, ways of metabolising a world structured by colonial logic.” She’s also a gifted storyteller. A friend of Davids once described her as having access to “thin spaces”, places where boundaries are porous.

Nadia Davids. (John Gutierrez)

Mrs Hattingh, meanwhile, patronising, manipulative and controlling as she is, is also lonely and grieving. Davids says she wasn’t interested in spending time with an entirely contemptible character. She’s capable of good intentions, but she’s been twisted by the system she was born into. Empathy, in Davids’ view, does not cancel accountability.

One of the most unsettling parts of the novel is how Soraya’s freedom narrows. Mrs Hattingh allows her to go home only once a fortnight, and then repeatedly delays Soraya’s visits home, always with a justification. Over time, Mrs Hattingh’s desire to possess her becomes disturbingly clear.

“It’s a cannibalistic impulse, and it shows up most clearly in the letters she writes to Nour, Soraya’s fiancé, on her behalf,” Davids says. “In 1920, exchanging letters was fundamental to relationships. Letting someone else write for you meant giving up control. Mrs Hattingh doesn’t just write down what Soraya wants to say. She becomes deceptive and damaging. “She is fluently me from the first salutation,” Soraya thinks of Mrs Hattingh’s confidence in assuming her voice. “It is that easy for her.”

Cape Fever is saturated with grief — personal grief, political grief, and the grief that comes from living under hierarchies that control and diminish people. The novel also pays close attention to who is allowed to grieve. Mrs Hattingh’s absent son, Timothy, looms large in the house. His return from World War 1 is endlessly anticipated, his suffering taken for granted. Davids was thinking about the aftermath of the war and the damage carried by survivors who were expected to resume ordinary life. Soraya reminds us that men from her own community were sent to fight as well, and that their deaths were not publicly mourned or memorialised.

In a memorable séance scene that is both terribly theatrical and terribly sad, the grieving women are desperate for contact with the dead, yet blind to the violence of the world they inhabit. The Irish medium complicates relationships of power even further. Coming from a colonised country herself, she occupies an uneasy place in the gathering, neither fully inside its hierarchy nor entirely outside it.

As the novel moves towards its conclusion, it would be easy to imagine Soraya unleashing her fury. But Davids gives Soraya a reprieve in light of the horrors that were to come in the 1930s and 40s.

The response to Cape Fever has surprised her. The novel is very specific to the Cape, yet it’s resonating with readers around the world. “I suppose it’s because we’re living in a time of grief,” Davids says.

The book does not offer resolution or consolation. But what it does offer is frightening clarity about how power works and how its effects affect multiple generations.

For now, Davids is taking a break before her next project. “Writing this novel took everything I had,” she says. “It’s intensely solitary work. Before I can know what comes next, I need to move back into the real world.”