A reflective story built around portraits

Theo, an elderly, wealthy Portuguese man who has been living in New York for some time, has decided to move to the small southern town of Golden for a quieter life. After taking a stroll on his first day there, he walks into the Chalice, a local coffee shop, where “his attention was drawn to and fixed entirely on the artwork that covered the walls of the shop. On the left, right, and rear walls were portraits, ninety-two of them in total, done in pencil on white paper and in black frames of three sizes. All had obviously been done by the same artist.” Like the customers in the shop at that moment, the collection included a full range of humanity — age, race and expression.

He starts buying the portraits one by one and returning each to “its rightful owner”. Each time Theo finds someone, the story moves its focus to that person’s life. At first, people are a bit suspicious — an elderly stranger arriving with a portrait is unusual — but his honesty and politeness put them at ease. He meets a cross-section of the town’s residents, including a student, a musician, a bookseller, a custodian, families dealing with loss and people who feel invisible.

In Theo of Golden Allen Levi builds the novel through these encounters, giving us a sense of how separate lives overlap in a small community. If you can get comfortable with the slow, steady pace of things, there’s some pleasure to be had from watching relationships form and seeing how small moments can lead to real conversations. The book makes the point that being truly seen can change how people understand themselves.

Community is another strong thread. Golden feels lived-in, with its own rhythms and relationships. People have history with each other; trust has to be earned. As Theo gets to know more residents, the town itself begins to change slightly. People start to pay more attention to one another.

One of those residents is Ellen, a homeless woman who is unpredictable yet sharp and well-read. She moves around town with her bicycle, which she calls the “Noble Invention”. When Theo returns her portrait, she is at first guarded. Over time, she tells him about losing her partner and being separated from her daughter after she was born — losses that led her to where she finds herself now. Through her friendship with Theo, she slowly becomes more accepted in Golden. She starts attending church and begins to find some stability.

Later, the town learns that Theo was actually Gamez Theophilus Zilavez, a famous, reclusive artist who moved to Golden to escape attention and live anonymously. Years earlier he lost his wife and young daughter, and he has borne that grief ever since. “The older I get, the more convinced I am that every hurt the world has ever known is somehow the fault of every person who ever lived. Maybe not directly and never entirely, but somehow, I fear, we own all of the world’s hurts together,” Theo says.

This isn’t a plot-driven novel. There are no major twists or villains, and the stakes are emotional rather than dramatic. At times, I felt it leant too far into sentimentality, and that Theo himself risked being too idealised. But readers who prefer reflective, people-focused stories are likely to find value in its calm, deliberate approach.