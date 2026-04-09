Rachel Kolisi’s memoir offers reflection rather than revelation after divorce

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Readers looking for a detailed account of every chapter of Rachel Kolisi’s life and relationship may find themselves wanting in her memoir, Falling Forward. The book trades in broad, impressionistic strokes rather than specific revelations, offering a window into her ongoing healing journey following her divorce from Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

Her focus is less on what happened and more on how she is making peace with it and finding a way forward. It is, at its core, a book about choosing to move through pain rather than being defined by it and about the quiet, unglamorous work that process requires.

Those who are following her media interviews for the book tour, in which she speaks candidly about working at a bed-and-breakfast and struggling to afford essentials during parts of her marriage, may come to the book expecting similar candour and detail. It is worth tempering that expectation.

The book is reflective rather than an exposé, and readers who arrive hoping for more of those headline moments may find it a quieter read than anticipated. That is not a criticism so much as a clarification. Falling Forward was never going to be a tell-all, and understanding that going in will allow the reader to receive it for what it actually is: a personal reckoning told on the author’s own terms.

The personal anecdotes paint a picture of a life marked by recurring hardship, much of it shaped by others’ decisions. What emerges is a portrait of someone who kept moving forward, often, it seems, without fully reckoning with the personal toll, quietly building, over time, a capacity to navigate considerable adversity.

Her childhood is touched on rather than explored, yet it clearly casts a long shadow. One wishes she had lingered longer in those earlier chapters, not out of morbid fascination but because the roots of her resilience feel important, and the reader is left to fill in a great deal between the lines.

Kolisi’s resilience does not exist in the abstract. It shows up in the particular: in her determination to show up as a present, grounded mother amid the upheaval of her personal life, in her navigation of friendships that shifted and, in some cases, fell away entirely in the aftermath of her divorce, and in her willingness to keep investing in others even when her own reserves were depleted. It is perhaps within her work with the Kolisi Foundation, however, that this resilience finds its most meaningful expression.

Kolisi writes with a distinctly human tone about what the foundation has meant to her. Her encounters with people whose lives the foundation has touched moved her deeply, and that emotion is palpable on the page. Here was someone who, even amid her own pain and uncertainty, was looking outward, finding purpose in service and meaning in connection. This work was clearly not simply a responsibility she carried but something that genuinely shaped her, reinforced her sense of self and deepened her desire to do good in the world.

Public criticism is nothing new to Kolisi, nor is the experience of people stepping over her boundaries; many have done so, seemingly without hesitation. She has endured public shaming about her weight and appearance, and years ago found herself having to firmly and publicly assert that her husband, regarded by many women as a national treasure to be shared, was, unequivocally, not available for sharing. That these moments have played out so visibly speaks to the particular pressures of life in the public eye and to a woman who has never been afraid to stand her ground.

That same clarity and resolve is present here. She will no doubt face a fresh wave of scrutiny now, questions about why she is sharing, what she has chosen to include or leave out, and even why she has kept the Kolisi surname. She is clearly aware of this and has chosen to go ahead anyway. There is something quietly courageous in that decision: to bare as much as she is comfortable with while still protecting the identities and details of those who have caused her pain. It is a boundary that some readers may find frustrating, but it is also one that speaks to her character.

The memoir is not chronological, and Kolisi makes no apology for that. Each chapter serves instead as a marker along what she herself describes as a messy, non-linear healing journey. It is an honest framing, and it suits the book well.

What may read as a lack of depth is perhaps better understood as a collection of insights; the point is not what happened but the realisations that have allowed her to move through it. The book offers perspective, not prescription. There are no step-by-step frameworks, no tidy resolutions. What there is, instead, is the honest account of a woman feeling her way forward and making sense of things as she goes. For some readers, that will be more than enough. For others, accustomed to the more instructional tone of much contemporary self-help writing, it may feel incomplete.

Kolisi largely sets aside the highlights and extraordinary experiences her life has also held, choosing instead to explore the quieter, more universal terrain of life after upheaval: the shifting nature of friendships following divorce, the value of being present, the necessity of self-care, a redefinition of love, the anchoring role of faith, the importance of community, and the courage required simply to show up authentically.

These are not small themes. In many ways, they are the themes that matter most, and Kolisi handles them with a sincerity that is hard to dismiss. Her voice throughout is warm and unguarded, and even when the writing does not dazzle, the honesty behind it carries the reader forward.

Falling Forward will resonate most deeply with readers who have navigated their own seasons of loss, reinvention, or quiet survival, those who understand that healing is rarely linear, rarely photogenic, and rarely finished. For them, Kolisi’s willingness to document her journey openly, imperfections and all, will feel like a comfort and a validation.