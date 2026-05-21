Pulling the tradwife fantasy apart

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The tradwife trend has become one of the internet’s more troubling cultural flashpoints. Short for “traditional wife”, it describes cosplaying women who promote old-fashioned gender roles, including homemaking, motherhood, obedience to the husband and domestic life as a moral ideal to large social media followings.

Online, it’s a perfect world. There’s bread baking, floral dresses, babies, spotless kitchens and a life presented as simple, wholesome and stable.

On TikTok, #tradwives has attracted more than 1.1-billion views. Influencers such as Hannah Neeleman of Ballerina Farm and Nara Smith have helped make styled domesticity one of social media’s most recognisable aesthetics. But the real world is messy and unpredictable; Neeleman recently stopped sales of unpasteurised milk from her Utah homestead brand after tests found high levels of coliform bacteria, including E. coli.

Tradwife content speaks to a generation worn down by work, childcare costs and digital overload. It turns the home into a place where life appears controlled and meaningful. A 2026 global study by Ipsos and King’s College London found that 31% of Gen Z men and 18% of Gen Z women agreed that a wife should always obey her husband.

In her debut novel Yesteryear, Caro Claire Burke understands that tradwife culture is not a return to the past. It’s an online performance built on nostalgia, domestic labour, religion and branding. It sells the past using the tools of the modern world.

Natalie Heller Mills is a tradwife influencer who has built her public life on a pioneer fantasy. From her ranch, she posts about eggs and raw milk, presents her children as part of a wholesome family image and performs a version of womanhood that is godly, fertile, submissive and marketable.

Then, in a genius plot turn, she wakes up in 1855 and discovers it’s not much fun.

Natalie is suddenly forced to live in a romanticised past without any of the comforts and tools of 21st-century life. It’s a nightmare she can’t wake from: “I dreamt I was giving birth on a farm in the middle of nowhere … and then dozens of babies were pouring out of me ... crying and gasping on a dirty hardwood floor… None of the babies had feet. MAMA! everyone cried.”

Motherhood is one of the novel’s darkest threads. For Burke childbirth, early motherhood and postpartum depression are frightening and isolating. One reading of the book is that Natalie’s collapse is linked to postpartum psychosis. Another is that she is being drugged and trapped by her husband’s family. Either way, the novel shows how easily women’s mental illness threatens the tradfamily image.

Yesteryear works because it’s so much more than a satire of Instagram hypocrisy. Burke is interested in the damage resulting from carefully curated online personas. Natalie has built her identity around being watched, first by God, then by her husband Caleb, a dumb rich kid and “an actual, honest-to-god idiot”, then by family and eventually by a multitude of followers. There’s no private Natalie left.

The first-person narration keeps us inside Natalie’s head. She’s selfish, controlling, racist, neglectful and thoroughly unlikeable. But she’s also sharp, driven and clearly the force behind the family empire. Burke has described her as an anti-hero — the qualities that make her hard to bear are also qualities often admired in male characters, including her ambition and refusal to make herself small. It’s perverse that she uses that confidence to sell a life built on female submission.

In tradwife content, children are part of the proof of concept. In Yesteryear, they’re also witnesses, watching what adults show the world and what they try to hide. Natalie can manage what appears on camera, but she cannot control what her children understand based on what they see.

Yesteryear is funny, dark and seriously readable, but it’s not flimsy. Burke takes one of the internet’s most polished illusions and strips away the cosy narrative, lighting, filters and affiliate links. The novel is strongest when it understands that tradwife culture is not simply silly or sinister. It’s seductive because it speaks to real exhaustion, to women worn down by work, motherhood, judgment and the pressure to perform a coherent self. Natalie’s mistake is that she learns how to sell the fantasy, then gets trapped inside it.