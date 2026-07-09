How Shakespeare’s The Tempest sheds light on AI data centre costs

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Caliban and the three spirits in the 2025 production of ‘The Tempest’ at Maynardville Open-Air Theatre Festival in Cape Town. Picture:

In the 400 years since his death, William Shakespeare’s work has been used as a lens through which to interpret countless developments he could not have anticipated — from modern psychology and political theory to colonialism and climate change. His writing possesses an uncanny ability to illuminate nearly every facet of the human condition.

Yet, as a decolonial scholar and an AI researcher, we believe that Shakespeare’s plays are now beginning to illuminate something beyond that as well — the emergent forms of AI that increasingly shape and challenge our understanding of what it means to think, act and be.

AI tools have rapidly become part of many people’s everyday lives. Yet relatively few probably consider the physical infrastructure that makes these systems possible. Each prompt we send is processed in distant data centres: vast facilities that generate responses by predicting the most likely sequence of words based on patterns learnt from enormous datasets.

This dynamic of distant, unseen control recalls Shakespeare’s The Tempest, a play that offers a useful means of understanding how power operates through hidden infrastructures.

This article is part of Rethinking the Classics. The stories in this series offer insightful new ways to think about and interpret classic books and artworks. This is the canon — with a twist.

AI data centres are energy and resource intensive, often located far from the users they serve. In some cases, they are built in rural or marginalised regions where land and resources are more easily secured. For example, in the US, a proposed bill, NCA 25-077, would establish the Mvskoke Technology and Innovation Park in eastern Oklahoma. This proposal sparked debate in the Mvskoke Nation, particularly about water usage and long-term trade-offs, which ultimately led to it being voted down.

Mvskoke Nation citizen Jordan Harmon and her friend Mackenzie Roberts, two prominent voices in the debate, pointed to these data centres’ “ravenous consumption of data and physical resources” and AI being used to “surveil and police people”. They consider this as “part of the legacy of colonialism and imperialism”. AI data centres are extractive endeavours, they argued, impinging on other aspects of a community’s life, such as water supply and land sovereignty.

The Tempest offers a stark warning of what happens if such endeavours are not reined in.

Prospero’s island

The play tells the story of Prospero, the exiled duke of Milan. He seizes control of a remote island and its inhabitants, including a creature named Caliban and the spirit Ariel. While the play ends with reconciliation and Prospero’s return to Milan, it has long been read by postcolonial scholars as an allegory of colonisation. Caliban’s previous claim to the island, “which thou tak’st from me”, resonates with contemporary struggles over land and resources.

Yet the parallels go further when considering how Prospero exercises power. His authority depends not only on physical domination but on his command of sorcery and manipulation. Both Shakespeare’s plays are compelled to serve him — Ariel through enchantment, Caliban through coercion and emotional abuse.

In this sense, Prospero’s magic mirrors the logic of modern AI systems, which extracts labour to transform human knowledge and creativity into outputs that appear detached from the people and environments that make them possible.

Prospero’s conjuring of a storm at the start of the play is equally revealing. The tempest is a spectacle of control, designed to disorient and reorder the world to Prospero’s advantage. Today’s AI expansion produces its own kind of storm: not only in the environmental strain of data centres, but also in the disruption of labour markets, as automation threatens certain forms of work while concentrating power in the hands of a few corporations. Like Prospero’s magic, these transformations obscure the decisions and interests that drive them.

In the final act of The Tempest, Prospero relinquishes his magical power only after it has enabled him to recover his dukedom, orchestrate reconciliation and secure dynastic stability, implying that his renunciation is prompted less by ethical transformation than by the completion of his political objectives.

The play largely centres on Prospero’s authority, in which power was his to give, instead of offering recognition of the native inhabitants as agents capable of self-governance. A similar dynamic is echoed in the discourse surrounding AI, where corporations are unlikely to surrender control unless it becomes advantageous to do so.

The Mvskoke Nation has demonstrated that it is not futile for indigenous citizens to assert their sovereignty and maintain stewardship of their lands by exerting pressure that makes the continued development of data centres more costly. This comparison highlights that, unlike the idealised resolution of the play, real-world change is rarely driven by the goodwill of those in power. Instead, it often depends on the efforts of communities to make continued control less advantageous and to demand accountability

From Caliban to today’s struggles

Postcolonial scholars have often compared the relationship between Caliban and Prospero to that between colonised and coloniser. This can be seen in novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen’s writing, in which the colonised are called the “descendants of Caliban”. Jamaican-born poet Safiya Sinclair’s literary manifesto articulates similar sentiments in which she compares herself to Caliban.

Nguyen and Sinclair are among the thinkers and authors concerned with the impact of colonisation and the role of language in shaping colonial power. Colonisation can take many forms — the rise of data centres on lands that do not belong to multinational corporations is just one of them.

Rather than treating AI infrastructure as inevitable, the debate in the Mvskoke Nation is a reminder that its development is a matter of choice. If data centres are to exist on indigenous lands, they must not replicate extractive models that prioritise corporate gain over community wellbeing.

Caliban’s experience of loss and coercion under Prospero’s control need not be the template of the historical or future trajectories of indigenous nations such as the Mvskoke Nation. As communities assert control over their digital futures, they challenge us to rethink who AI is for and who it benefits.

This article appeared first on The Conversation.

Written by Xin Chen Cai, teaching fellow at the Centre of Excellence for Data Science, AI and Modelling at the University of Hull, and Xin Ying Lim, interdisciplinary doctoral researcher in English literature and indigenous history at the University of Hull.