Investing book links egg prices to market psychology

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If you’ve ever wondered what the price of eggs has to do with investing, Risk & Reward: How to Handle Market Volatility and Build Long-Term Wealth by Ben Carlson is a worthwhile read.

Carlson blends traditional investment principles with behavioural psychology to help investors make more prudent decisions in growing their wealth. He doesn’t stop at the price of eggs — he digs into the psychology behind our buying behaviour when prices fluctuate and then applies that same insight to how we behave as investors. Readers come away with a clearer understanding of their own psychology around money, along with practical tools to maximise their returns in line with long-term historical investment trends.

This is Carlson’s fifth book, and each one has tackled a different angle on investing. His first laid out his core investment philosophy. The second applied that philosophy to institutional and nonprofit investing. The third told the story of financial fraud through a behavioural-finance lens, and the fourth was a beginner’s guide to saving and investing for retirement.

The latest instalment offers a healthy dose of common sense, backed by a long-term view grounded in historical data. Spread across 18 succinct chapters, the book makes complex financial concepts intellectually accessible without ever feeling like a textbook, a balance that isn’t always easy to strike in this genre.

While it isn’t a technical read, Carlson’s pragmatic approach does a good job of demystifying a range of concepts that investors often take for granted. Inflation is a case in point.

We tend to assume inflation has always been part of the financial landscape, but as Carlson explains, sustained inflation — particularly at the rates we’ve seen recently — is actually a relatively modern phenomenon. He doesn’t just offer a history lesson here; he unpacks the real financial consequences of this often unpredictable force, giving readers a framework for thinking about it rather than simply fearing it.

Timing gets similar treatment. When to enter a market, and when to exit, is covered extensively in chapter 5 — a discussion that sets up the following chapter’s exploration of the value of time, including practical strategies for overcoming loss aversion, one of the more stubborn psychological traps investors fall into. Carlson also walks readers through historical anomalies and market crashes, using them as case studies for how investors can better navigate volatility when it inevitably arrives.

As much as inflation is a “modern” concept, so too, Carlson reveals, is economics in its current form. The idea of “the economy” as we understand it today is relatively new, he explains — the concept of GDP as a way to measure economic growth wasn’t developed until the aftermath of the Great Depression.

Carlson uses this history not merely as an economic footnote but to make the point that stock market behaviour can itself act as an indicator of a coming end to a recession. He notes that stock markets generally bottom out a few months before a recession officially ends — the trouble, as always, lies in the timing. Knowing that the market tends to move ahead of the economy is one thing; knowing precisely when that shift is happening is another matter entirely, and Carlson is careful not to oversell the predictive power of any single indicator.

It’s this willingness to sit with uncertainty, rather than promise easy answers, that gives the book its credibility.

Carlson also explores the physiological effects of investing — how the mind and body respond to different financial scenarios. This ranges from our aversion to price spikes (yes, we’re back to the price of eggs) to what he calls “cocaine brain”, the neurological response triggered by making money on investments.

It’s a memorable way of illustrating just how deeply our financial decisions are tied to instinct and emotion rather than pure logic, and it reinforces the book’s central argument: that understanding your own psychology is often more valuable than understanding the market itself. And, as with most books on investing, no volume would be complete without its obligatory chapter on the power of compound interest.

The book is peppered throughout with stories, quotes and examples drawn from unlikely sources, including anecdotes from the world of sport. Rather than opening a chapter with dense theory, he often leads with a relatable story, easing the reader in before connecting it back to the underlying financial principle.

It’s an effective device and one that keeps the book feeling more like a conversation than a lecture.

Carlson covers all the top notes and theory in his book in a way that is clear and digestible, but investors who are already well versed in behavioural finance and market history may find themselves wanting a more detailed, technical alternative that goes further into the weeds. This is very much an accessible primer rather than an advanced text, and it succeeds precisely because it doesn’t try to be more than that.

One caveat worth noting is that Carlson is an American author, and all of his case studies and data are drawn from the US market. South African readers may find themselves wondering how directly these lessons translate to local conditions.

A chapter on GDP and recession timing, for instance, lands rather differently when applied to an economy with South Africa’s particular growth patterns and structural challenges. Readers here would do well to treat the historical trends as broadly instructive rather than directly transferable.

Business Day