BIG READ | From varsity dropout to e-commerce pioneer at Yuppiechef

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Publicly, as cofounder of Yuppiechef, I smiled for the cameras and spoke of exponential growth. Privately, in my handwritten journals, I wrestled with the fear of failure. Handwritten is the story of both.

Entrepreneurs appear to be optimistic, confident people. That is because they are always selling. They sell to customers, yes, but also to suppliers, asking for better terms. They sell to banks and investors, with graphs promising future profit and stable cash flows.

They sell to prospective employees, convincing them to join the pirate ship for little pay but with a promise of treasure over the horizon. They sell to their family and spouses, assuring them that the sacrifices — forgoing the university degree, giving up the steady job and risking money from the home loan — will be worth it in the end.

Selling does not mean lying. But it is not the same as telling the whole story.

In my years at Yuppiechef, I appeared on multiple podcasts and accepted invitations for countless speaking engagements and interviews. At each occasion I imagined who was in the audience — customers, banking executives, potential employees — and what I needed to sell to them. I wore my pressed shirt, my polished shoes and a broad smile as I affirmed that Yuppiechef was moving up and to the right. After we had won the South African eCommerce Awards for six years in a row, the Financial Mail wrote that Yuppiechef was “one of the most successful e-commerce ventures in the country”.

We still hadn’t made a profit.

“Trust me,” I said, over and over. “I know where I’m going and how to get there.”

But did I? There were mornings when I would wake in the early hours, make a cup of coffee and write my doubts in my journal: “I’m frustrated that I’m working so hard right now but not making any money. I’m anxious that I’m missing out on what I should really be doing; that I’ve chosen the wrong path for my career and my family.” — Journal, June 2009

I have journalled almost every morning since leaving school in 1998. The box of books in my cupboard contains an unfiltered, handwritten account of nearly three decades — real-time reflections of what I struggled with each day, and my hopes and fears for the days to come.

In 2022 I left Yuppiechef after 16 years. Reading through my collection of journals, I realised the depth of memories, both good and bad, that I had forgotten or repressed. So much of the story had not been told.

This account is based on my journals. It tells Yuppiechef’s publicly accessible timeline alongside my own. Now I have nothing to sell you. Whether you shop at, supply to or work for Yuppiechef is no longer something I benefit from.

I have no intention of telling you how to start your own Yuppiechef. The marketplace is very different these days. We learnt a few things that still hold true, but many of our lessons are like mediaeval weapons in a museum: interesting to look at, but not to be used in modern conflicts.

Drop out and dial-up

In 1999, three months into a computer science degree at the University of Cape Town, I was skipping lectures to sit in my room. I spent my days recreating website designs from an industry magazine on my desktop computer that couldn’t connect to the internet.

The BSc programming course was worlds away from the hands-on coding I craved. Classes in a vast room of 320 students involved pen-and-paper learning, no computer in sight and a lecturer often reading directly from a textbook. Tests required handwriting code. I had hoped university would be relevant and engaging, but I’d quickly become bored and frustrated. It wasn’t always that the material was too easy. On the contrary, sometimes I struggled to grasp concepts everyone else seemed to understand.

I lowered my expectations, aiming to just scrape by and keep my partial scholarship. But even that commitment didn’t last long. Many other students were content to drift through general degrees, figuring out life over the next few years. I already knew what I wanted, or so I thought. My future was in computer programming, and I didn’t need the university to confirm this. I was piling up student debt, wasting time and not enjoying a social life that revolved around drinking.

Within a few months my frustration boiled over into a long email to my parents, which was both a plea and a plan. It’s a fact that I don’t like work, I typed, the words feeling both rebellious and terrifyingly honest.

Work that I don’t choose. If someone says I have to write an essay by such-and-such time, I will instinctively not want to. I got through school because I didn’t need to do any work and because there was no alternative. I like creating my own work. That’s why I don’t mind building websites until four in the morning. I am choosing to do that.

In the past, at home from boarding school on the weekends and holidays, I had taken full advantage of the telephone company’s “seven-rand calls”. If I dialled up to the internet in the evening, I could stay connected and not pay more than seven rand, regardless of the length of the call. I would teach myself website design all through the night until my mom came to my room in the early morning to demand I get some sleep.

Now, in my email, I described to my parents my plan: I would return to Pietermaritzburg, study some practical short courses and find a job.

Is it possible that someone like me could make it in the real world without a degree? I asked. I hit send and braced for their disappointment and encouragement that I stick it out until the end of the year.

To my surprise, they backed me fully. My mom responded: you have parents who have confidence in your decision and will support what you want.

Calling home from the residence pay phone was not easy, so over the next few days our conversation continued over email. As my parents spoke to their friends, some doubt crept in. Would I need a degree to work overseas? What social life would I have in Pietermaritzburg? With all my 18-year-old confidence, I wrote: I have thought about this solidly for four days, and I don’t need more time.

I was persuasive, but more importantly my parents chose to believe in me, which I realise in hindsight was the greatest gift they could have given.

We will fetch you on the weekend, my mom wrote.

By April I was back in Pietermaritzburg, a varsity drop-out.

Sometimes we do the right things for the wrong reasons. It was right for me to leave university, but I had told myself it was because I was wasting time and accumulating debt. The real reason — that I was afraid of failure — was too frightening for me to face. A few weeks into my applied maths module I had failed a test for the first time. It had dealt a disproportionate blow to my ego — after being the top of every class at school, I was no longer the academic superstar.

Perhaps it was fragile self-esteem that fuelled my entrepreneurial drive. If I could control my world, I could make sure I didn’t fail.

And if I did fail, it would be on my own terms.

My next attempt at studying was a course on fixing computers. I thought it would be hands-on, but it mostly taught me how to be patient.

One fellow student drove a BMW, wore Calvin Klein and had a cellphone that rang constantly. During a lesson on setting up a screensaver, her monitor went blank. Thinking she had broken the computer, she jumped up shouting “but I didn’t do anything!”

My frustration bubbled to the surface. I flopped forward and banged my head on the desk.

Here I was again. Having abandoned university for its lack of practical application, I was now being shown how to set up a screensaver, with classmates who knew no better. Where was the educational sweet spot of feeling useful and getting my brain working?

I gave up on further studies and sent an email offering myself as a free intern to a graphic design and advertising agency called The Blue Box, which I had seen mentioned in the local newspaper. They specialised in “corporate internet electronic communication and multimedia productions”, which sounded like exactly the kind of company I was aiming to work at. Paul de Villiers replied to my email, and he invited me to visit. (There is another Paul later in this story, so I will refer to this Paul by his surname, De Villiers.)

I imagined a bustling open-plan office filled with programmers and designers, keyboards clattering. I arrived at the interview to find that the company of two people was run from De Villiers’ home in a Pietermaritzburg suburb. I went to the wrong entrance, and his wife had to redirect me to the home office. Despite the humble setting, I wanted in. All I could offer was my eagerness and the fact I had taught myself everything I knew so far, but De Villiers took a chance and gave me a paid job as trainee multimedia and web developer.

The Blue Box produced brochures and print ads, and De Villiers’ sister-in-law was the only other employee. Clients were setting up their first websites and De Villiers was learning how to build them with each deal he won.

Working in a small company turned out to be an advantage for my early career. In De Villiers’ home I interacted with his wife and young daughter, and saw how business could be part of a holistic, ethical life. Between 1999 and 2001 we taught ourselves how to make dynamic websites until we were building intranets and complex business systems.

The company grew around me, and I felt like I was getting a crash course in running a business, from meeting with clients, hiring team members and managing the servers. I learnt how to quote, what an invoice was and how to read an income statement.

De Villiers was an excellent salesperson, and I witnessed up close how to secure deals. He took me on business trips around South Africa and even to London — the first time I’d been out of the country. At 19, but looking 16 and sporting a Hugh Grant middle-parting, I then flew on my own across the country to present to a client. What I lacked in experience, I made up for in my growing confidence. “Andrew could hack into Nasa if you asked him,” De Villiers told clients.

The work was rewarding and exhausting, and I looked forward to my two weeks off over Christmas while my university friends anticipated their three-month break.

Greg was a school friend who owned one of the few digital cameras that existed in 2000. He would take photographs while partying in Pietermaritzburg nightclubs, and strangers around him would ask if they could have their picture taken.

Greg approached me to help build a new business, ePics, and De Villiers gave me the go-ahead to use The Blue Box computers and resources to work on the project in my own time. The ePics business sent photographers to events and parties, taking digital photographs and capturing email addresses. The system I created would then overlay advertising and invite people to come and browse the site.

For a while we were caught up in the momentum, flirting with acquisition talks and a UK launch. But like many early dot-com dreams, it fizzled out — a casualty of digital cameras and social media sites like MySpace soon becoming ubiquitous. Although nothing long-term came from ePics, the experience was priceless. It was a thrill to build something used by thousands of people, and it exposed me to De Villiers’ thinking about creating scalable digital products instead of selling our hours.

In my university room in 1999, I hadn’t consciously weighed up a computer science degree against a three-year business apprenticeship at The Blue Box. Instead, I had chosen between the security of a degree and the terrifying allure of the unknown. Stepping off the well-trodden path had been more instinctive than logical, and that might be the heart of my entrepreneurial journey: a constant bet on myself against the odds.

Business Day