Dana Bay offers the best of both worlds

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Just 4km off the N2, and boasting natural beauty and close proximity to the charms of Mossel Bay, Dana Bay is well positioned for a one- or two-night stopover.

I was about 10 years old when I took my first solo road trip. My dad put me on one of the old red and white SAR railway buses that used to leave from Cape Town Station in the early 1970s, and off I went to Mossel Bay to visit my boarding school mate, “Titch” Robertson.

His folks owned a dairy farm on the Little Brak River, and I was excited about learning to milk cows, fire a rifle and drive on tractors. But I was just as hyped about seeing the Post Office Tree my dad had told me stories about, located where the bus was to deposit me in the Mossel Bay town centre and where Titch and his folks would collect me.

When I look at it now, in the grounds of the world-class Bartolomeu Dias Museum Complex about 54 years later, these memories come flooding back. The huge milkwood tree, to which early Portuguese sailors tethered old sea boots containing homeward-bound letters and other messages, is said to be more than 500 years old. The red British postbox has been replaced with a postbox-styled boot, but the dark and mossy areas under the tree’s voluminous green skirts are just as fantastic and otherworldly as I remember them.

Dana Bay is the only village on the coastline of the greater Vleesbaai I’ve not explored. On the way to booking into my self-catering apartment, I was amazed to see a magnificent bushbuck ram and two does grazing contentedly on an empty plot in an otherwise built-up area. But preservation of the local fauna and flora here is something the residents of this outlying suburb of Mossel Bay pride themselves on.

The area was granted conservancy status in May 1998 and this, with the many deep river-scored ravines, where building would be unsafe anyway, means there are large tracts of unique fynbos thicket that cosset a healthy population of endemic fauna.

Dana Bay is the only village on the coastline of the greater Vleesbaai I’ve not explored. On the way to booking into my self-catering apartment, I was amazed to see a magnificent bushbuck ram and two does grazing contentedly on an empty plot in an otherwise built-up area.

Only 12km from the historical heart of Mossel Bay and its many attractions, Dana Bay offers the best of both worlds. In fact, one explanation for the origin of the Afrikaans name of Danabaai is that people used to describe it as “Daar-na-baai” meaning “just beyond Mossel Bay”. Others claim it was named for Daan Serfontein, past chair of the Sentraalwes Koöperasie, who bought the land in 1972 to establish a retirement settlement.

Before making my way to the museum the next day, I set off on a walk around the thickly vegetated hills surrounding my digs. I’m armed with a long telephoto lens to capture shots of the bushbuck and other fauna inhabiting the surrounding limestone fynbos. And, though I garner some fine bird sightings (including a Burchell’s coucal, a paradise flycatcher and a Cape sugarbird), I claim some of my best bushbuck photos when I get back to my apartment and find two does grazing contentedly on the back lawn.

Winding my way into the older part of Mossel Bay later, I catch a glimpse of a dilapidated building that looks like the hotel Titch Robertson’s dad used to stop at after we’d completed our “milk-run” deliveries to the greater Mossel Bay area. His father told us it was important he drink coffee with the hotel proprietor as he was a very good client, but we always wondered why he had such a big smile on his face when he returned to the bakkie.

After taking in the aquarium and shell exhibits in the Shirley building and reminiscing under the Post Office Tree, I walk around the complex’s well-manicured lawns. My gaze is drawn across the water to the old pavilion (1916) on Santos Beach, a well-preserved bastion of Edwardian architecture that once hosted the then prince of Wales, Prince Edward (1925), and which harks back to the era of modesty-preserving bathing gowns and bandstand music. It’s now home to the Jackal on the Beach craft beer eatery, which I still hope to visit.

Winding my way into the older part of Mossel Bay later, I catch a glimpse of a dilapidated building that looks like the hotel Titch Robertson’s dad used to stop at after we’d completed our “milk-run” deliveries to the greater Mossel Bay area. His father told us it was important he drink coffee with the hotel proprietor as he was a very good client, but we always wondered why he had such a big smile on his face when he returned to the bakkie.

The Maritime Museum is arguably the most impressive of the exhibits in the complex. Not only does it house the full-sized replica of Bartolomeu Dias’ 23m, lateen-rigged caravel that re-enacted his voyage 500 years later (1988), it tells the wider story of sailing ships over the millennia, emphasising the importance of the spice trade with the East.

After Dias doubled the Cape (early 1488) he continued to give the southern coast of South Africa a wide berth to avoid continuous tacking caused by a howling southeaster, only heading north once abeam of the Gourits River. But rough waves prevented him from landing there and after sailing a little further east, he anchored in the quiet cove off modern-day Santos Beach on February 3 1488, the festival day of St Blaise. When he discovered later that day the cove was crowned with a spring of fresh water, he named it “the watering place of St Blaise”, a point on the map that became an essential stopover for all spice route shipping after the route was plotted by Vasco da Gama in 1497.

Suitably educated, I wander down to the unpretentious waterfront kiosks near the harbour that offer all manner of activities, such as shark-cage diving, fishing expeditions, sunset cruises, as well as several quayside restaurants. I corner a guilty-looking shop hand on a smoke break for advice on where the best fish-and-chips is to be had, and after she lists three options, “depending on the type of meal and vibe you want”, I settle on the top-deck takeaway option proffered by the London Bus Fish and Chip company — a great choice.

To walk off the excesses of lunch, I head up the start of the St Blaize hiking trail. Ignorantly, I believe I’ll be able to access the historic St Blaize Lighthouse from this trail, but soon realise there’s no seaward-facing gate in the high mesh fence surrounding it. Yet I continue for a few kilometres, and I’m rewarded with arresting ocean views and unique sightings of coastal caves still being enlarged by the seas surging beneath my feet.

Cover charge, with a drink

On my return to the car park I stop in at the anthropological wonder that is the enormous St Blaize cave. It has endured more than 20 years of archaeological excavation, which has turned up many stone tools representative of the Middle Stone Age (30,000 to 200,000 years ago).

I eventually make it to the lighthouse via a circuitous trek through the old hillside houses on the point’s northern flank. The restaurant’s proprietor tells me there’s a R60 cover charge to climb to the top, but it includes a drink. Refreshed, I make my way up the two steep ladders and spiral staircase to the top. It’s been a daily ritual for lighthouse keepers here since 1864, and I feel a sense of kinship with them as I huff and puff my way upward.

Perched on the narrow platform outside the lens-encased light, I take in the dramatically marbled sky and still blue-silver seas beneath it. It’s a view that makes me yearn for a deck chair, my old pipe and a small black cat called Shakti.

Travel Notes:

Getting there: Dana Bay is just 4km off the N2 and R102. It’s about 12km from central Mossel Bay, 384km from Cape Town and about 375km from Gqeberha.

What’s on offer: Most activities in this coastal enclave are beach and nature focused. The main tourist attractions are found in Mossel Bay, including the Bartolomeu Dias Museum Complex, and a seafood lunch at one of the unpretentious eateries on the quayside next to the harbour.

Where I stayed: Anita’s self-catering — call Anita on 079 080 7182.

Best time of year to go: Mid-January to May and September to November.