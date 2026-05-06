Public spaces should meet ageing population’s needs

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Landmarks, like the Eiffel Tower in Paris, help people to find their way around a city.

To be truly inclusive, public outdoor spaces must meet the needs of the entire population, regardless of age, physical ability or mobility.

Though many cities have adopted universal accessibility policies in recent years, it’s important to consider whether these policies have actually improved accessibility and the experiences of citizens who live there.

Public spaces can become a source of fatigue and stress for older people if their features are not properly designed.

Several fields of research in urban design, urban planning and architecture offer valuable tools for understanding the level of accessibility in public spaces. Three dimensions are particularly relevant, since they directly concern the way a built environment meets the needs of people with motor, visual or cognitive impairments. These dimensions — comfort, legibility and geometric clarity — enable us to assess whether a space is truly designed for everyone.

As an architect, urban planner, and full professor at the Université du Québec à Montréal, I study the universal accessibility of public environments by identifying the physical and spatial dimensions that promote their equitable use.

This article is part of our ongoing series The Grey Revolution. The Conversation Canada and La Conversation are exploring the impact of the ageing Boomer generation on Canadian society, including housing, working, culture, nutrition, travelling and health care. The series explores the upheavals already under way and those looming ahead.

The importance of comfort

Environmental studies focus on how people live and use public spaces. According to Jan Gehl, a Danish architect and urban planner, a space suitable for pedestrians must provide protection, comfort and appeal.

Protection ensures safety, for example, through pavements separated from vehicle traffic or clearly marked pedestrian crossings.

Comfort facilitates movement through features such as flat, continuous surfaces, the absence of obstacles, benches, handrails and adapted access.

Appeal is based on a combination of physical and sensory elements, such as greenery, light and the presence of activities, which promote a pleasant user experience.

These criteria benefit everyone but are especially essential for older people or those with reduced mobility. Pleasant and comfortable spaces encourage people to walk more and take advantage of the city. That, in turn, promotes social inclusion and enhances well-being.

The pedestrian route in Parc Safari in Hemmingford, south of Montréal, is an example of a tourist development that prioritises comfort.

Flat, paved surfaces and the absence of ground-level obstacles, such as uneven steps or steep slopes, ensure comfortable and unimpeded movement. To provide a pleasant, safe experience, it is essential to maintain uniform surfaces and consistent levels, which facilitate the passage of pushchairs and wheelchairs as well as the movement of people with mobility challenges.

Urban elements

Urban planning studies on the “image of the city” focus on how people perceive and navigate their environment. Kevin Lynch, an American urban planner who taught at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard, profoundly influenced urban design with his work on how cities are perceived. His research has identified the following elements that help people find their way around the city:

Pathways (streets, pavements or footpaths);

Boundaries (walls, rivers or railway lines) that demarcate a space that may be difficult, or even impossible, to cross;

Neighbourhoods recognisable by their atmosphere, function or consistent architecture;

Nodes (places of passage or gathering, such as a public square, a crossroads or a station); and

Landmarks (visible features that help people orient themselves), such as a tower, a bell tower, a sign or a distinctive tree.

The design, organised around steps that incorporate a ramp clearly visible from the pedestrian’s line of sight, reduces confusion and makes it easier to understand the connections among the esplanade’s different levels.

That makes it possible for pedestrians to anticipate the continuity of their route, making movement more reassuring and pleasant. The clarity of this layout ensures that the Esplanade Place Ville-Marie is accessible to all.

When boundaries and landmarks are clearly defined, the city becomes more welcoming and easier to navigate, particularly for people who have difficulty with orientation or trouble following directions. This reduces the anxiety associated with walking in complex environments and enhances the sense of security.

For example, as part of the Bristol Legible City project in the UK, 97% of visitors highlighted the tangible impact of clear, consistent urban design on the walking experience and user comfort.

Geometric layouts

Studies of spatiality analyse the form and geometry of urban spaces to understand how their organisation influences human movement and behaviour.

Bill Hillier, a British architect and professor at University College London, is known for his syntactic approach, a method of analysing urban and architectural spaces.

His work shows that people naturally move along clear, direct axes. Certain cognitive disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease or mild age-related cognitive impairment, can affect memory, attention and orientation. A geometrically clear urban layout eases orientation for these people and enables them to mentally visualise the spatial layout of the area where they’re walking.

Another important factor is the spatial enclosure effect created by the continuity of façades, fences or building lines, which fosters a sense of containment and security.

The most accessible public spaces are therefore often those with simple, linear routes that offer a smooth, predictable path. A well-organised layout makes it easier for elderly people and visitors to plan their upcoming trips, maximising their enjoyment of a city.

In Montréal’s Old Port, spaces are clearly defined. Along Saint-Paul Street, a continuous row of building façades shapes the street and guides movement, with the view shifting as you walk. A low curb adds to this sense of order and makes the route easy to follow.

Design stage

The elements of comfort, navigability and geometric clarity can guide urban designers, including architects, urban planners, landscape architects and engineers, in creating public spaces that are accessible to all.

Adhering to these criteria from the design stage helps avoid costly and late-stage adjustments while ensuring optimal comfort and safety for all users.

When high-quality public spaces are designed from the outset, it is possible to meet the needs relating to mobility, vision and cognition without designing the space for a single type of user. A thoughtful and inclusive design makes the city more comfortable, accessible and safe for everyone, particularly for an ageing population.

This article appeared first on The Conversation.

The writer, François Racine, is a professor at the Université du Québec à Montréal.