Chewton Glen, a hideaway in Hampshire, has stood the test of time

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Joy Adams' beloved lioness, Elsa, straddling a Land Rover in the grounds of Chewton Glen. The sculpture forms part of a Gillie and Marc installation in honour of the Adams Foundation.

Rex Harrison, in the indelible opening scene of My Fair Lady, enunciated that in “Hertford Hereford and Hampshire hurricanes hardly happen”, suggesting the depths of the Edwardian countryside were so genteel and peaceful, the greatest horripilation one might expect would be a storm in a teacup.

That was then, but three decades later two discerning business people, Martin and Trevor Skan, bought a mansion on a 60ha swathe of Hampshire, Chewton Glen. It is on the fringes of the fabled New Forest, within a stone’s throw of the Highcliff coastline. With no background in hospitality, other than frequenting a few proverbially posh hotels themselves, they transformed it into a country hotel like no other. Indeed, it has become a mecca for contemporary cognoscenti, who whirl over the ever-evolving threshold with the magnitude of a hurricane.

My late partner, Abe Segal, a South African tennis No 1, and I discovered Chewton Glen, following eagerly in the hallowed footsteps of tennis aficionados Peter Ustinov and Cliff Richard, both of whom feature in Abe’s Wimbledon-related book.

The immaculate croquet lawns are reminiscent of Wimbledon’s centre court. (Deborah Curtis-Setchell)

The only common denominator this extraordinary establishment might share with the plethora of period mansions dotted around the counties is an alluring literary history: the original 19th-century owner, Col George Marryat, was the brother of Capt Frederick Marryat, the naval officer who penned the classic Children of The New Forest. Several of the hotel’s suites are named after characters in the book.

All other comparisons stop there, because while most country hotels rest on their dusty laurels and historical facades, Chewton Glen has managed to remain a Hollywood hideaway and escape haven for every sitting prime minister in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s. In more recent decades it has morphed into the most hip and happening, biodiverse country estate in Hampshire, long before former Formula One world champion Jody Scheckter acquired nearby Laverstoke Park.

The Skan success formula is to constantly reinvest and adapt to the demands of each new decade, adding ultramodern features and facilities to their already uber-sophisticated and sumptuous valley realm. After the late Prince Philip opened the Chewton Glen Spa in the 1990s, Chewton became the first in the country to introduce eco-friendly treehouses set apart from the main mansion. Some on stilts, perched above the encompassing forest canopy, and some on terra firma, all seamlessly concealed within the thicket, all boasting wood-burning stoves and hot tubs on surround verandas.

Far from being minimalistic of the camping variety they are designed by Martin Hubert to resemble giant white lily pads afloat a pond. On entering, each is reminiscent of a space-age pod with soft white leather, half-moon sofas, giant flat screens in every room, including the bathroom, which features a gargantuan stone bath, framed by floor-to-ceiling windows. All conspiring to create the illusion you are floating in a fabulous cocoon of fauna and flora — a natural extension of the property’s sprawling landscaped gardens. There lurks a walled vegetable garden, an orchard, lavender and rose terraces and countless water features atop the immaculately mown croquet lawns.

Every time I navigate the sweeping driveway, lined with giant oaks and chestnuts, I have that same sense of anticipation, casting my eyes in all directions, like an African game ranger, trying to detect what new-fangled additions and art installations lie in wait. It’s not every day in England that one comes around a corner and confronts a lioness perched on top of a Land Rover, but there she was, looking every inch at home, as the white wagtails and woodlarks tittered on the branches above. She had a cast-iron alibi, I was later informed. It was “Elsa”, conservationist Joy Adamson’s beloved lioness, whom sculptors Gillie and Marc had created, with an entire pride strategically placed around the gardens as an ode to Adamson’s Kenyan Foundation. There were two of her cubs “frolicking” in long grass, which I spotted en route to my mandatory walk on the beach via Chewton Bunny Nature Reserve.

But make no mistake, Chewton is not a hotel masquerading as a safari park; it is quintessentially English, merely oozing meaningful, if not quirky, outdoor sculptures. There is also a more permanent artistic array of the Beatrix Potter variety — dancing hares and rabbits, playfully arranged in the leafy vegetable beds, yet unlikely to do any damage to the fresh organic fronds appearing on daily dishes.

For the multitude of reasons I seek to return to Chewton — two pristine swimming pools, one outdoor and one indoor; the oh-so-comfortable Goddard Littlefair suites, boasting garden views, regardless of category; the proximity of the beach; the sky-high level of service — the most magnetic are the tennis facilities, the best-kept secret in the length and breadth of the kingdom.

When Abe and the then tennis pro first hit up, there was only one indoor court, featuring a roof similar to an upturned Viking hull, surrounded by glass. A decade later, my lengthy forest meander revealed two indoor and two outdoor courts, all fully occupied by exuberant guests sporting Wimbledon whites.

A small fortune has been spent on this renovation, with the elite Sportisca manufacturers supplying the sought-after indoor synthetic surfaces. To my dismay, as a tennis purist, padel courts, given the sport’s ubiquitous popularity, have also been added to the equation, also bursting at the seams with players less politely attired. Suffice to say the Skans are not letting the grass grow under their feet.

Having worked up a healthy appetite, I headed back to my treehouse to dive lemming-like off the hedonistic cliff into my bath filled with bubbles, the obligatory glass of English bubbles in hand. While wallowing, I contemplated my food options: over and above superb exercise facilities, food, glorious food, is synonymous with Chewton Glen.

Celebrity chef James Martin presides over “The Kitchen”, a renowned cookery school cum brasserie, elevating local and homegrown produce. It is also separate from the hotel, though within walking distance, and it’s where gourmet burgers, pizzas and mouthwatering salads prevail. However, when in five-star territory, silver service wins the coin toss. I felt guilty, languorously tucking into my rare rump of English lamb and wild mushroom risotto in the dining room as Elsa watched me hungrily from her lofty perch across that gaping stretch of lavender and lawn.

Chewton Glen is not only an iconic hotel that has stood the test of time; it is also ahead of its time — innovative, inspiring and inviting. In this modern era, Harrison would happily herald that 21st-century Hampshire is making herculean waves and the Skans, tantamount to hurricanes, are a hospitality force to be reckoned with.