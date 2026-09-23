MICHAEL FRIDJHON | The case for rarity in pricing of fine wines

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In the world of luxury goods a premium is generally to be paid for the rare, the crafted and the authentic. In a curious contradiction, however, brand often trumps rarity (an indication I suspect of new money seeking self-affirmation while sending a signal of having arrived). In the world of watchmaking, for example, there is a tier above the luxury brands, where a few specialists run ateliers making one-of-a-kind timepieces: Kari Voutilainen, Svend Andersen and Sartory-Billard occupy rarefied space above even the most exclusive retail brands precisely because of the one-off nature of their creations and the genuine (rather than claimed) exclusivity of their service.

This does not mean that they have completely displaced the high-end luxury names: on rare occasions Patek Philippe makes complicated watches to order and lets that message infuse the stature of its ready-made timepieces. Louis Vuitton offers a custom-made luggage service. With little effort you could find big brand luxury goods selling for more than the price of the hand-crafted unique examples. For certain buyers small is not always more desirable: branded-and-rare offers the double whammy of self-validation and prestige messaging.

This same dichotomy is not as visible in the world of fine wine. There are branded wines that attract the big spenders: Penfolds Grange, Dom Perignon and Opus One fit that model. They are all three made in substantial volumes — big enough to eliminate the reasonable use of the term “hand-crafted” — and none of them can pretend to be the product of a single, unique site. In South Africa, however, what drives the deluxe end of the fine-wine trade is largely a message about rarity — for which a unique vineyard as well as precision input tend to coincide.

The Mullineuxs have just released the latest vintages of their single-site chenins and syrahs from the Swartland. The wines have a proven track record. They are irreproducible and rare. Andrea Mullineux is regarded, even by her least generous competitors, as a winemaking maestro. The wines sell for R860 and R1,500 — more than double the price of the more generic wines made from the same varieties by Andrea in the same cellar.

Not all “hand-made” Cape wines are priced this high. Chris Williams at The Foundry offers some splendid Rhone-style wines at more everyday drinking prices. I really liked his 2024 viognier made from a block now 30 years old. It is fragrant, bright and fresh, with none of the cloying opulence of the overworked examples that have done such damage to the reputation of the variety. For the same price of R260 you can buy his delicious 2023 grenache blanc. His finely crafted syrah 2022 (in which some Roussanne lees contribute real polish) retails for just more than R350.

There are three wines from Jocelyn Hogan’s current (2025 vintage) releases that should be “must-buy” purchases: the The Galvanised Chardonnay, made with fruit from sites near Thelema and Firgrove, has wonderful freshness and intensity of flavour despite its mere 12.5% alcohol. Her Swartland Chenin, from two old vineyards whose fruit she won’t be able to source again because it’s from the property where Callie Louw (ex Porseleinberg) has become a partner, is comfortably worth its R430 selling price. Finally, her Cabernet Franc is perfectly framed, spicy, with pinot-like delicacy and a lovely savoury finish.

Then there’s the Orpheus and the Raven range crafted by Etienne Louw. At a recent tasting hosted by his distributors, Vinimark, I sampled several wines with personality, detail and precision — always the hallmarks of fine craftsmanship. For riesling (weisser riesling) enthusiasts, there’s the 2024 Swansong Riesling made with fruit from the fashionably cool-climate Ceres Plateau, aromatic and food friendly. There’s also an utterly brilliant Old Bush Vine Chenin 2025, multilayered and concentrated, and a pinotage-based blend he calls “The Raven No 42” 2023. Produced with an ironic tip of the hat to the two varieties that gave birth to pinotage, it comprises pinot noir and cinsaut as well as a generous dollop of their offspring.

Business Day