Tulbagh is a town to celebrate in, whatever the occasion

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Depending on your age and where you live in South Africa, the name Tulbagh might still strike fear into your heart. This is because, if you are over 60 and lived in the Western Cape as a child, you too might have been hauled out of bed at 10.03pm on September 29 1969 and frogmarched into the street in your pyjamas, in case your shaking block of flats collapsed.

These childhood memories arise during a recent visit to the Earthquake Museum in Tulbagh. Apart from the devastation caused by the 6.3-magnitude earthquake and the 12 lives lost, the damage to the many important historical buildings in Church Street was catastrophic. Thankfully, a national restoration committee was formed just days after the disaster, and the architects tasked with evaluating the damage found there was only one of the 28 buildings affected that was beyond repair. Their work was greatly assisted by that most productive European explorer William Burchell, whose accurate drawing of Church Street in 1811 guided them in their efforts to restore the finer details to these buildings.

As is often the case on our travels, I’ve decided to spend less on accommodation to free up additional funds for other spoils and excursions. It is, after all, Annette’s birthday treating time and Tulbagh has a large range of epicurean and other hedonistic delights to indulge in.

After we check into our tiny yet adequate bedsit apartment, attached to our charming host’s house on the southern outskirts of town, we set off on a pre-prandial walk around our neighbourhood and are immediately charmed by the amber hues caressing the tops of the U-shaped valley’s three magnificent mountain ranges. From our vantage point above the town, Burchell’s lamentations about the town being cut off and accessible only from the south ring true, but for those seeking a quieter life, even back in the 19th century, it’s ideal.

It’s the Groot Winterhoek peak that lures us north into the valley the next day. Living up to its name, the southern slopes of this winter corner are dusted with snow, and it pulls us through the postcard-perfect pastoralism with magnetic force. It’s only when we realise we’ve entered a private fruit farm — the pull of pink and white flowering trees had us mesmerised — that we turn around and make for some of the valley’s wine farms.

Before the modernising and expansion of South Africa’s winemaking industry in the 1990s, there were comparatively few well-known estate wines. Among this relative paucity of offerings, established Tulbagh estates like Theuniskraal (particularly well known for their “Cape” riesling) and Twee Jonge Gezellen, with their ground-breaking Krone MCC wines, were already household names in the 1980s. Both are on our tasting itinerary today.

Besides the Krone Borealis, one of Annette’s favourite bubblies, our preference for red wine, and good value, is well satisfied by the Theuniskraal Shiraz and Tulbagh Winery’s Pinotage. But it’s the latter’s flagship CCM Bordeaux blend (2020) at R120 per bottle that is the find of the day.

Moving between the wineries and noting the number of chapels and function venues resting contentedly in their bucolic settings, it’s not hard to understand why so many weddings and other family, as well as corporate functions, are held in this verdant valley.

Even for a restrained Georgian-era commentator like Burchell, one who had been jilted by his fiancée, Lucia Green, on St Helena Island six years prior, it’s clear the seductive beauty of the valley below the Groot Winterhoek reinvigorated his emotions: “The valley below is exceedingly romantic and secluded.”

In fact, he found it so enchanting that he visited the town a second time just more than two months later. On this occasion he seemed disappointed by not being able to accept the invitation to stay at the widow De Wet’s house — “whose respectable appearance and hospitable manners took our attention” — because the Rev Ballot insisted, “very pressingly”, that Burchell stay at his house again. Some people.

The next item on our itinerary is a languid amble up Church Street. Apart from the glorious old oak trees and the Cape Dutch history that oozes from the immaculately restored and maintained heritage buildings, the street houses what was until recently the famous Paddagang Restaurant, an institution that Tulbagh Tourism’s Patty Nieuwoudt tells us later was “more famous than Tulbagh itself”. But the eatery has seemingly been shut for a while now and she “hopes new owners will buy it soon and re-establish its traditional offerings”, like the mouth-watering waterblommetjie bredie and malva pudding I sampled on my first and only other visit to Tulbagh in the early 1990s.

Thankfully, though, the nouveau foodie scene is very much alive in Tulbagh, and I was spoilt for choice when selecting where to take Annette for her birthday dinner. But for now, it’s a light deli lunch back at our digs before another birthday treat: a couple’s massage at the Trident Health Centre housed in The Tulbagh Boutique Heritage Hotel.

Like two happy marshmallows, especially after a pre-dinner glass of bubbly is added to the massage’s relaxing after-effects, we arrive at Chef & Co and are quickly escorted to our fireside table. Adjacent to its on-site deli, the atmosphere is more casual bistro than fine-dining, which suits us just fine, both of us being more interested in what award-winning chef Pieter Malan can conjure up than overly fancy surroundings.

The menu is reasonably short but guarantees farm-to-table freshness, and there’s certainly something to suit all tastes. Having followed fairly strict health food protocols recently, we both opt for the “grilled sirloin, with smoked garlic rocket salad, hand-cut fries and café butter”. It partners the Tulbagh CCM red blend perfectly, and rather than ordering sweets at the table we opt for a late-night plundering of the deli’s confectionary aisles.

The drive back to our accommodation is suffused in the joyful flickering of multi-coloured fairy lights, the remnants of the town’s recent “Christmas in July” celebrations. Proving once again, Tulbagh is a town to celebrate in, no matter what the occasion.

Travel Notes:

Getting there: Tulbagh is 121km from Cape Town on the N1 and R44.

What there is to do: The town cossets the visitor in a U-shaped valley of extraordinary beauty, so just driving around this historical town’s northern hinterland, as we did, is one of the best ways to soak it all up. Along the way you’ll be spoilt for choice in terms of wine tasting, exquisite view sites, restaurants, olive oil tasting and a number of adventure activity outlets. According to Tulbagh Tourism’s knowledgeable and enthusiastic, Patty Nieuwoudt, some of the town’s other must-dos are: the Oudekloof scenic tractor ride over the old Saronsberg road towards Porterville; a spa indulgence at one of the town’s two excellent health and wellness studios (Vindoux Spa and Trident Health Centre); absorb Tulbagh’s rich heritage by visiting its five museums for the price of one; hike the mountain trails to the northeast of town on Murludi Farm; book a horse-riding excursion with Tulbagh Horse Trails and visit Bike Forge restaurant and motorbike museum, about 8km south of town. For more information and activities, visit the nice folk at the tourism office on Van der Stel Street.

Further reading: Tulbagh: Valley of Abundance tourist brochure; Burchell’s Travels in the Interior of Southern Africa (Vol 1) and Between Memory and History by Jayson Augustyn-Clark (UCT thesis 2017).

Where we stayed: Annie’s Hideaway ― call Annie on 074-429-1342.

How long should I stay in Tulbagh: At least two to three nights.

Best time of year to go: April to November.

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