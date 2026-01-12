Devlin Brown at the water cooler: AI apps challenge personal trainers but lack human touch

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I vaguely remember you talking about an AI app a few years ago. My social media feed is lighting up with all sorts of apps to get me into shape after asking me to fill in questionnaires. Is AI replacing personal training or is there no value in it?

Everywhere you look, AI is in the news. Look, anyone who’s read anything on any news site over the past few years will be feeling a bit like one does at Christmas dinner when you know it tastes good but you just cannot fit one more pumpkin fritter inside you.

Elon Musk’s xAI made headlines this holiday for being too slow to rein in “digital undressing”. If any of you are still unfortunate enough to be on X you will have seen a recent trend where Grok is asked to either place people in photos in jail overalls or, worse, undress them and present them back to the world in skimpy swimwear.

If you think about it, it’s not unlike the evolution of social media, just much, much faster. In the beginning it looked as if social media was the greatest invention of all time: something to connect us to anyone on the planet, a tool to allow small businesses to achieve the same reach as global giants. Before too long, we all realised that social media also allowed the worst of human nature to be amplified on a scale never seen before. If you don’t believe me, go ask the legislators in Australia.

AI linked to social media turns up the terrifying factor by some margin. Before, people could think something untoward, maybe even write it, but now they can instruct technology to make it come to life in a way that is frighteningly real.

Analysts are divided. Are we in a sustainable AI boom or is it a bubble that’s going to dot-com all over the current excess?

What does any of this have to do with your training? Nothing — except that it provides some guardrails on how to approach the technology. No, you are not going to transform from a middle-aged muffin into a superhero, as those apps so sleekly demonstrate, by doing a chair workout once a day during your office coffee break.

No bot that watches you through the lens of your smartphone will ever understand the nuance of a wince or dilated pupils like a human standing in front of you. It won’t catch you if you fall or faint.

However, there are applications — certainly in my wife’s own training business — that leverage the technology in genius ways, knowing when to lean on generative and agentic AI.

I don’t want a divorce, so I certainly won’t delve into the intellectual property of her business’s application, but suffice to say that almost every aspect of your fitness journey — just like home life or work life — can be enhanced and made easier, smoother, faster and more intuitive.

If you remove the slog work, the heavy lifting (not of the dumbbell kind) and monotonous, repetitive boredom from an activity, you get closer to the fun stuff. It doesn’t make the training any easier. It doesn’t make the discipline of preparing and eating clean meals any easier to master.

Most applications, especially the big ones, already use some kind of AI functionality to make the journey better, more intuitive, more personalised.

Don’t be afraid of the technology; rather, be afraid of the claims being attached to the technology. If you’d like to download something that tracks your workouts and analyses your strengths and weaknesses, or even an app that analyses your responses to prompts to predict your mood or personality, go ahead and use it. But use it for what it is: a tool designed to make things quicker and more efficient at best, and entertainment at worst.

If you want your training to be more effective, you’ll need to do the human work of eating and exercising properly. There’s no way around it. And if you are weighing an app versus a trainer, think about this: we already live in a world where AI can analyse bloodwork results and provide insights and summaries and even detect signs of disease. However, would you rather hand yourself over to ChatGPT for a diagnosis or a specialist doctor who understands far more than what’s in front of her?