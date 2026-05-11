Devlin Brown at the water cooler | Gyms strengthen your defences against viruses

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The hantavirus news is bringing back Covid-19 memories. People are sneezing and coughing all around me. Am I safe at the gym?

Following the news about the hantavirus outbreak has certainly triggered me and I’m not even a Gen Z.

It feels like yesterday that President Cyril Ramaphosa placed a mask on his face on national television. Some restaurants served vodka in teacups, retail outlets and individuals bootlegged alcohol and tobacco at exorbitant prices, and cops chased people off beaches and out of parks. It was an insane experience.

Yet habits ingrained during those years have stuck, and I find it unsettling when people don’t wash their hands. I’m hyperaware every time I touch my face. I hate trolleys; I find it rude when sick people show up to work or social gatherings; and the sound of a sneeze frightens me more than EskomSePush notifications. Remember those?

The problem is, it seems as if most people have forgotten the basics of how “germs” are spread and we are back to our usual selves of spreading pathogens faster than fake news on boomers’ WhatsApp groups.

Yes, public gyms — like other places — can spread unwanted things. Recently, my son received an SMS from his gym informing him that several of its staff were infected with pinworms and provided advice such as ensuring gym users wash their hands. He fled to the pharmacy to buy a dewormer. That apple didn’t fall far from the tree. We can all relax though, as pinworms in a gym are not a thing and this was probably a one-off.

What are the risks specific to a gym? Shared and frequently touched equipment such as dumbbells, machines and mats, crowding and poor ventilation, which increases the presence of aerosols during peak times, moisture and warmth in showers, saunas and locker rooms, which are ideal conditions for fungi and bacteria, and other people exercising while they are sick and contagious.

There’s a risk, like in other places, of contracting skin infections such as athlete’s foot and plantar warts (human papillomavirus), and those caused by staphylococcus or ringworm. Respiratory viruses such as rhinovirus, flu or Covid-19 can be passed along, as well as pathogens such as gastrointestinal bugs.

Have you been put off training? Don’t be. Just remember all the lockdown advice. Always train at frequently cleaned, well-ventilated gyms. Wipe down every piece of equipment before and after use, keep hand sanitiser or wet wipes on hand, and always use a physical barrier such as a towel between you and shared surfaces. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before and after training. Wear flip flops or shower shoes in the changing rooms.

However, gyms are not the riskiest places to be amid a spreading virus.

Due to the pandemic, Stanford University did a study using anonymised cellphone data covering 98-million people in the 10 largest US metropolitan areas. Researchers built dynamic mobility networks and fed these into a metapopulation SEIR epidemiological model, which accurately reproduced real Covid-19 case trajectories to find the superspreader locations.

Full-service restaurants and bars were the biggest superspreaders. Gyms and fitness centres were next, followed by cafés and coffee shops, then churches, concerts and theatres, followed by supermarkets and grocery stores. Next up was offices and workplaces, then public transport and other retail stores. The least risky places were low-occupancy indoor sites such as museums and libraries. The lowest risk was being outdoors ― except South African beaches, of course.

The caveat is that it was not the type of venue that determined the risk of the virus’ spread but rather how packed it was with people. A well-ventilated gym with fewer people is far less risky than a grocery store during peak hours. Of course, this doesn’t factor in the need to wipe down equipment and follow other hygiene advice to steer clear of skin or gastrointestinal issues.

The point is that everything is relative. Every venue carries its own risks at different times, and we must use our common sense. Because here’s the truth: exercise, over time, improves your immune system and so going to the gym and being mindful of hygiene is far better than simply deciding it is unsafe.