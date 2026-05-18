Devlin Brown at the Water Cooler | Focused breathwork: a shortcut to energy and calm

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Breathing techniques can be practised in real time — when you feel the stress and anxiety building, you can take control. Picture:

A few years ago a work acquaintance went on a breathwork retreat of sorts, and I thought it was a money-making hippy adventure. I’m a cynic, sigh. Then recently, a friend I admire told me she visits a breathing specialist regularly and that she highly recommends it. Am I missing a trick?

The fruit salad of my genetic makeup has seen me blessed with an extra dose of passion fruit. One half of the lineage is a culture whose history, and struggle, has been preserved in song, and whose rugby players defy the size of the tiny nation to consistently produce the best team ever … to never win a World Cup. Theatrical, tragic masterpiece.

Factor that these deep genetic traits, sewn and woven into much of my primitive being, have been brought to life in the culture and body of a 100% South African man. A country of struggle, song, dance, pain, anxiety and a rugby culture that exemplifies the limits of passion: it’s more than a game; it’s an expression of gladiatorial fortitude and national pride.

What does any of that preamble have to do with breathwork? Since I was a young boy, caught up in the throes of a passionate outburst, battling the fight-or-flight surge of adrenaline over something as inconsequential as being given detention because I forgot about the maths homework, my mother would simply say: breathe, Devlin.

Fast forward decades, and I hear these same words from my wife more regularly than I hear the Pikitup truck throw wheelie bins up and down the pothole-strewn streets of the leafy suburb I call home. A recent BBC article, “These breathing techniques could reduce your stress in minutes”, reminds the reader of something exceedingly simple but poignant: taking a breath is the first and last thing you’ll do in life.

It is foundational. The author presents a well-researched guide on how practising just a few minutes of daily structured breathwork can significantly lower stress and enhance mood. The article acknowledges that breathwork, which has been woven into ancient cultures, has seen a recent resurgence, most likely coinciding with the modern mindfulness movement. Quoting various experts, the result is an interesting read, presenting a practical guide to focused breathing exercises purported to outperform passive mindfulness meditation.

A standout source from the piece is a Stanford Medicine study, which looked at “cyclic sighing”, a breathing technique involving a double inhalation followed by an extended exhalation. The action, they say, directly stimulates the vagus nerve, immediately downregulating the autonomic nervous system to reduce physiological arousal and anxiety. Doing this offers cumulative mental health benefits over time.

The exciting bit is that it can be practised in real time — when you feel the stress and anxiety building, you can take control. Breathe, Devlin. It’s said to reclaim instant, voluntary psychological and physiological control.

A standout source from the piece is a Stanford Medicine study, which looked at ‘cyclic sighing’, a breathing technique involving a double inhalation followed by an extended exhalation.

Fact or fiction? Navy SEALs practise box breathing before missions. When I conduct media training for C-suites in this country, I teach breathing techniques I learnt from some of the best stage performers this country has ever seen. Who would have thought the “useless” drama degree would overlap so closely with combat techniques to keep the cortisol and adrenalin in check, while managing the shakes.

As a child, Sensei Alec taught me that the most powerful punch needed a particular type of voiced breath and that breaking wood or masonry simply wouldn’t happen without it. Kiai channels your breath, mental focus and muscle tension all into a single moment of impact.

Controlled breathing exercises have proven physical effects. It’s more than just theatre. They activate the autonomic nervous system, the part of your nervous system that helps you rest and recover. They result in a heart rhythm that’s more flexible and adaptable. In other words, lower stress on the body.

When done correctly, they can quickly lower your systolic blood pressure and heart rate. I’ve seen this firsthand in amateur Muay Thai fights where anxious fighters fail blood pressure tests, and breathing exercises see them pass just minutes later. In addition, deep belly breathing has been shown to lower cortisol, the stress hormone.

According to the BBC article, more than half of the body of science on breathwork has occurred since the pandemic started. This doesn’t necessarily mean it’s just a trend.

I’ve felt the nerves disappear backstage like magic. Read up on it or visit a specialist; the choice is yours. Just remember to breathe.