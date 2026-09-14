Devlin Brown at the water cooler | No one style is better, but different gyms meet specific goals

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There are so many types of gyms out there that I don’t know where to look. What is the best kind of gym to join?

Training is not at all like motorsport, but it shares some similar characteristics. If you want the best car to take around a track, a Porsche GT3 will be vastly superior to a Ford Mustang.

If, for whatever reason (can someone please explain?) you find the idea of being able to race off-road in Baja mode appealing, well then your Ford Ranger Raptor has earned its stripes because the BYD Shark 6 is still quicker over a quarter mile.

Either you are sensible and choose a car that is practical and affordable or you choose a car to do a particular job.

You buy the Porsche because the driving itself is the point. Track days, mountain passes, the last great naturally aspirated flat-six and steering that talks back. You buy the V8 Mustang for presence and because it is the quintessential mass-market American muscle car. You have a boot and a back seat, which make it punchy and practical.

You don’t buy a Raptor to move a fridge. You can, of course. But you buy it for Baja mode, Fox shocks, locking diffs, 33-inch tyres and the extra clearance so you can keep going fast on corrugations and farm tracks — the kind of South African driving a normal bakkie can do but without the same spectacle.

You choose the BYD Shark 6 if you support the new-energy mobility revolution and enjoy whispering around in pure electric vehicle mode. You buy it because you know most bakkie kilometres are actually spent on tar, because it has a cabin that embarrasses the rest of the class and because it is faster between traffic lights than your neighbour’s noisy Raptor.

But here’s the thing. The Porsche, both Fords and the Shark are all stunning vehicles. Each is different, each has a different job, and I would gladly own any of them. Choosing the “best” gym is playing the same game: pick the one that matches your personality but, more importantly, the gym designed to meet your specific goals.

You certainly have a catalogue to choose from: commercial gym chains, smaller boutique and specialist gyms, CrossFit and Hyrox, combat sports, and climbing clubs. There’s powerlifting and Olympic lifting clubs, clubs tailored to niche bodybuilding, vibey newer concepts that deliver HIIT sessions such as Sweat 1000 or functional circuits like F45, pilates, electrical muscle stimulation studios and even public parks — has anyone seen Joburgers use those facilities as much as influencers on the Sea Point promenade?

Virgin Active, Planet Fitness, Moove and the Gym Company are the Mustangs if you lift weights. Practical hours and convenience, fantastic facilities, amazing equipment and a weight section big enough to build real power. You can use them every day, and take a friend.

The Shark is a newer concept doing the same commute. A small gym with a dedicated coach and a tailored programme, a modern, high-end facility or Hyrox if you are training for time. There are fewer people taking selfies. If you take this seriously, you will become formidable and turn heads. Being inside these places feels comfortable, and you know you’re doing something cutting edge.

The Raptor is found in MMA, boxing and Muay Thai gyms. It is home in feral CrossFit boxes where bumper plates are slammed into the ground and in competitive Hyrox races. It is intense and extreme. You may not need to clean and press. But you do.

The GT3 is the specialist competition training room. Think strength gym with platforms and chalk. Think strength and conditioning coaches building exactly the body you need to win. The session is the point. The goal is the track, the rugby field or stage.

Any of these will get you from A to B. The wrong one, done badly, can seriously hurt you. Consult a qualified professional who can advise on the best type of training to support your own goals. CrossFit is not for everyone. Neither is bodybuilding or boxing. No one style is inherently better than the next; it all comes down to whether it is fit for purpose, for you. And whether you will actually show up.

Business Day