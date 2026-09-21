Devlin Brown at the water cooler | The discipline of bodybuilders holds lessons for anyone seeking wellness

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Mention strength training to the older people in my family and they immediately think of bodybuilding. How do I enlighten them that wellness and strength have moved on from bodybuilding?

How many bodybuilders does it take to change a light bulb? Two. One to climb onto the chair to unscrew it and the other to take a photo and say, “Your delts look sick from this angle.”

When I was younger I was privileged to spend time with my paternal grandfather and my dad’s uncle on his mother’s side. The two men were contemporaries; working-class men from the two main cities of the Eastern Cape.

They both dabbled in “bodybuilding” or, to be fair, something more akin to powerlifting or even the newer hybrid training style of powerbuilding. They would wax lyrical about pressing train axles overhead. That’s strongman training, not bodybuilding.

Of course, it doesn’t matter what they called it. They called it by the name they knew because a certain Austrian was taking the world by storm, and around the time they had slowed down with adult children and bills to worry about, bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger was in Pretoria competing in the 1975 Mr Olympia contest alongside fellow heavyweights Serge Nubret of France and the eventual Incredible Hulk Lou Ferrigno.

It wasn’t Arnie’s first time in South Africa. In 1967, Schwarzenegger came here to spend time with his idol Reg Park. It is not hard to find photos of the two muscle-bound men on the Durban beachfront.

Bodybuilding has never been mainstream, but I can imagine that between the mid-1960s and the early 1980s that is how one understood “strength training”. A bit like how “training” was Crossfit a decade ago or Hyrox today. And yet, despite all the newer mainstream trends, boys and girls fill gyms daily doing the classic bodybuilding “bro split”.

Bodybuilding is, at its core, an aesthetic pursuit. If injury rehabilitation or prevention is your goal, there are far better ways to train. If you value mobility and functional strength and fitness, a biokineticist or progressive personal trainer will put you onto far more valuable strength and conditioning programmes than bodybuilding.

Most people need to learn, and get stronger in, movement patterns such as horizontal and vertical pushing and pulling, hinging, squatting, lunging and rotating. This is far more valuable to a soccer mom, middle-aged dad or athlete than pursuing rounder delts, more sweep on the quads or a denser back, as one would in bodybuilding. In your later years carrying groceries is more important than baby oil and speedos.

On its periphery, at the very extremes of bodybuilding, it is dangerous. People have died in pursuit of a view of perfection. But pull back from those edges and you uncover remarkable discipline.

Most people need to learn, and get stronger in, movement patterns such as horizontal and vertical pushing and pulling, hinging, squatting, lunging and rotating.

In a so-called “transformation” in 2011, I went from caliper-measured body fat of 20-something percent to 10%, said, “thank you very much”, and visited the nearest Spur.

The level of meal preparation, macronutrient and micronutrient analysis and calorie counting required to get below 10%, 8% or 6% is simply astounding. Imagine living in a state of “hangry”, headaches and irritability for four months. That’s bodybuilding “prep”, over and above not missing a single training session while completing a 9-5 job and not forgetting your family.

It’s not for everyone. The postshow weight rebound demands incredible resilience and immense psychological strength to accept rapid weight gain. The fortitude required to push through months of dry meals and long, gruelling workouts, while hungry, in the middle of winter is just mind-boggling.

Resilience and fortitude are traits that can, at their most extreme, cause bodybuilders to hurt themselves over the long term. But, for the rest of us, if we could just tap into 30% of that mental staying power, our own mindful food and alcohol consumption, and exercise regimens, we would yield the type of results many of us only dream about. Textbook bodybuilding preaches pure form over moving heavy weight for the sake of it. Most of us would do well to study exercise form and precision as opposed to just “throwing” iron, or ourselves, around.

Even if bodybuilding is not for you, and it most likely isn’t, let’s all take a leaf from its implied book: the art of showing up, even when you don’t want to.

Business Day