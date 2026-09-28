Health intelligence can benefit companies’ employees and bottom line

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September is Heart Awareness Month in South Africa, which gives employers a useful reason to look beyond the annual wellness day and ask a harder question: what do we actually know about the health of our workforce?

Consider a large financial institution with several thousand employees across multiple divisions. Its HR data shows that customer operations has recorded sick leave at almost twice the rate of its risk and compliance division. Both teams spend much of the day behind a screen, yet one works rotating shifts, continuous customer-facing targets and high call volumes, while the other works largely conventional office hours.

Now imagine the organisation decides to investigate rather than simply report the difference.

In this illustrative example, a voluntary 12-week programme is run through the employee assistance programme (EAP) alongside qualified medical practitioners. A selected cohort receives wearable devices on loan, with informed consent, while HR provides the environmental context: working hours, shift patterns, leave patterns and periods of unusually high workload.

At the end of the programme, the picture is more revealing. Customer operations employees average five hours 50 minutes of sleep a night compared with six hours 40 minutes in risk and compliance. Their sedentary time is almost an hour longer each day, while average daily activity is lower. During peak customer demand, the customer-facing team also shows a noticeable change in resting heart rate patterns. None of these findings proves that shift work caused illness. They do, however, change the question HR is asking. The higher sick leave rate is no longer just an absenteeism statistic; it becomes a signal worth investigating.

Better questions

South African technology company Khoi Tech is already building technology around this possibility. Its Afriwatch1 collects health and activity information, including heart rate, blood oxygen, temperature, sleep and activity. Khoi Tech has reported that the device achieved an average 94% accuracy in the health data tested during research, development and clinical testing against medically certified equipment. The company has also been involved in remote monitoring of lung cancer patients at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, according to Sowetan.

That evidence is useful but it needs to be understood properly. A wearable that has performed well in testing does not become a substitute for a medical consultation or diagnostic investigation. The doctor still has to interpret the individual, consider clinical history, examine them and order appropriate tests.

The wearable can add another layer: what is happening over time?

Ethical questions

A Bizcommunity article published this month on smart wearables and the Protection of Personal Information (Popi) Act highlights the concerns employers need to consider when health, biometric and other personal information is collected through wearable technology, including transparency, lawful processing, security and cross-border transfers. It also points to personal information impact assessments as an important consideration for workplace deployments.

The answer is not to avoid useful technology but rather to design the programme around the employee rather than the employer. Employees need to understand what is being collected, why it is being collected and who can access it, while organisations should focus on aggregated insights for health planning rather than using personal health information as a performance management tool.

There is also a business reason to take cardiovascular prevention seriously. In a workplace wellness programme focused on cardiovascular risk reduction, annualised cost savings averaged R20,128 per participant, equivalent to R80.58 saved for every R1 spent. Another workplace intervention found that 57% of employees initially classified as high risk moved into the low-risk category, while annual health claim costs fell by 48%, producing a reported sixfold return on investment, according to PubMed Central (PMC).

The evidence is not a promise that every wellness programme will produce the same financial return, and much of the published economic evidence comes from outside South Africa. However, a South African corporate study on PMC found that a 12-week exercise-based workplace intervention reduced cardiovascular risk factors and predicted a 1.1% improvement in productivity through lower absenteeism and presenteeism.

Ultimately, the case for workforce health is not separate from the bottom line. Sick leave, lost productivity, healthcare costs and the disruption that follows serious illness all have financial consequences. Health intelligence gives organisations an opportunity to see patterns earlier and ask whether something in the working environment is contributing to them.

The question is no longer whether a company can collect more health data. It is whether it can afford to make decisions about its people and its performance without understanding the health conditions under which they are expected to work.

• Dr Merafe is a medical doctor and founder of CarePoint Doctors.

Business Day