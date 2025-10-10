Markets

Good news already priced into markets, investors urged to be cautious

After a strong rally, South African assets may face a period of consolidation

By Linda Ensor

Invest in nature: how the Eastern Cape turns conservation into bankable value

SPONSORED | Through the ECPTA, protected reserves are opening structured investment opportunities that bring life to biodiversity, people and local economies

Gold at seven-week high, while silver remains close to record

Expectation of more interest rate cuts next year provides support

By Reuters

Oil benefits from Venezuelan supply worries

Prices remain on track for weekly drop amid cautious market sentiment

By Reuters

WATCH: Market Report

Jordan Toy from Legacy Family Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Momentum in SA markets continues with Fed cut

Rand, bonds and equities gain as domestic reforms and global policy boost sentiment

By Lindiwe Tsobo and Kabelo Khumalo

PODCAST | Expectations for market players in 2026

SPONSORED | PSG Wealth CIO Adriaan Pask on the challenges and considerations investors face in the year ahead

Gold slips after Fed cuts rates, while silver hits another record high

Rate cut leaves investors uncertain about pace of easing next year

By Reuters

Oil hardly changed as focus returns to Ukraine peace talks

Traders watch for fallout from US seizure of tanker off the coast of Venezuela

By Reuters

WATCH: Market Report

Jacobus Brink from Sharenet joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Gold edges higher as traders await Fed verdict

Investors prepare to parse Fed chair Jerome Powell’s guidance

By Reuters

Oil hardly changed as worry about supply caps gains

Traders are watching for any progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks

By Reuters

WATCH: Technical analysis on Lynas Rare Earths, Top 40 index and the pound vs yen

Petri Redelinghuys, founder of Herenya Capital, provides analysis of Lynas Rare Earths, the Top 40 index and the British pound versus the Japanese yen.

WATCH: Stock Picks

Tackling your questions tonight are Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers

WATCH: Market Report

Lindile Malgas from Absa Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers

