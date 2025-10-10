Markets
Good news already priced into markets, investors urged to be cautious
After a strong rally, South African assets may face a period of consolidation
Invest in nature: how the Eastern Cape turns conservation into bankable value
Gold at seven-week high, while silver remains close to record
Expectation of more interest rate cuts next year provides support
Oil benefits from Venezuelan supply worries
Prices remain on track for weekly drop amid cautious market sentiment
WATCH: Market Report
Jordan Toy from Legacy Family Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Momentum in SA markets continues with Fed cut
Rand, bonds and equities gain as domestic reforms and global policy boost sentiment
PODCAST | Expectations for market players in 2026
Gold slips after Fed cuts rates, while silver hits another record high
Rate cut leaves investors uncertain about pace of easing next year
Oil hardly changed as focus returns to Ukraine peace talks
Traders watch for fallout from US seizure of tanker off the coast of Venezuela
WATCH: Market Report
Jacobus Brink from Sharenet joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Gold edges higher as traders await Fed verdict
Investors prepare to parse Fed chair Jerome Powell’s guidance
Oil hardly changed as worry about supply caps gains
Traders are watching for any progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks
WATCH: Technical analysis on Lynas Rare Earths, Top 40 index and the pound vs yen
Petri Redelinghuys, founder of Herenya Capital, provides analysis of Lynas Rare Earths, the Top 40 index and the British pound versus the Japanese yen.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Tackling your questions tonight are Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers
WATCH: Market Report
Lindile Malgas from Absa Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers