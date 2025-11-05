Gold recovers from almost one-week low amid bargain-hunting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With gold prices recently hitting a new high, the upward trend remained intact and as long as tariff uncertainties dragged on for longer, bullion may remain supported, market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said. File photo.

Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Wednesday, as bargain hunters stepped in after bullion dropped to a near one-week low in the previous session, while focus was also on the US private payroll data for cues on future interest rate cuts.

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $3,961.85/oz by 3.46am GMT. Bullion fell more than 1.5% on Tuesday, hitting its lowest since October 30.

US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.2% to $3,970.10/oz.

The dollar held just under three-month highs touched in the previous session.

“It’s just bargain buying and broader risk-off sentiment across financial markets supporting safe-haven demand for gold,” said Jigar Trivedi, a senior currency analyst at Reliance Securities.

Asian stocks extended an overnight sell-off on Wall Street in early trading as investor concerns about stretched valuations sapped confidence.

“Gold is being pressured by waning expectations of another rate cut this year and might see further pressure down to $3,900 if the ADP data is on the higher side,” Trivedi said.

The US Federal Reserve cut interest rates last week and chair Jerome Powell signalled it might be the last reduction in borrowing costs for the year.

Market participants now see a 69% chance of a rate cut in December, down from over 90% before Powell’s remarks, per CME’s FedWatch Tool.

Remarks from Fed officials have highlighted differing perspectives on how to address the current data gap.

With the US government shutdown likely to become the longest ever, halting the release of government data, investors are focusing on non-official economic reports, including the ADP National Employment Report due later in the day.

Non-yielding gold tends to do well in a low-interest-rate environment and during times of economic uncertainty.

Bullion hit a record high of $4,381.21 on October 20, but has fallen about 10% since.

Elsewhere, spot silver gained 1.2% to $47.68/oz, platinum was up 0.1% at $1,537.10 and palladium added 0.2% at $1,394.75.

Reuters