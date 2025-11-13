PrimeXBT insights: how precious metals drive the rand

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The rand’s fortunes tend to mirror those of the metals that underpin SA’s economy.

The South African rand (ZAR) is one of the most commodity-sensitive currencies in the world, reflecting the country’s deep ties to the mining industry.

For decades the performance of key commodities, especially gold and platinum, has exerted a significant influence on the rand’s trajectory.

These precious metals not only shape SA’s export revenues and balance of payments, but also play a vital role in investor sentiment towards the country’s broader economic outlook.

SA’s commodity backbone

Mining has historically been the bedrock of SA’s economy. The country remains one of the world’s largest producers of gold, platinum and palladium, alongside other mineral exports such as iron ore, coal, and manganese.

While mining’s share of GDP has declined over the past two decades, the sector still accounts for roughly 8% of the economy and more than half of total export earnings.

Gold and platinum are particularly strategic because they are priced in US dollars, meaning fluctuations in their global prices directly affect export receipts in local currency terms.

When gold and platinum prices rise, South African producers earn more dollars for the same volume of exports. This boosts the country’s current account balance, increases foreign currency inflows, and strengthens the rand. Conversely, when prices fall, export earnings contract, reducing dollar inflows and putting downward pressure on the currency.

The gold-rand connection

Gold has long been viewed as both a financial and psychological anchor for the rand. Although SA’s gold output has declined significantly from its peak in the 1970s and 1980s, the metal remains a crucial driver of foreign exchange earnings and investor sentiment.

When global gold prices rise, typically during periods of risk aversion, inflation fears, or US dollar weakness, the rand often benefits indirectly. A higher gold price improves the profitability of local producers, raises export revenue, and enhances SA’s terms of trade. Additionally, since gold is a major export, a surge in prices can offset some of the impact of global risk-off movements that would otherwise weaken emerging-market currencies.

For example, during the 2020 pandemic shock, global gold prices surged above $2,000 per ounce as investors sought safe-haven assets. This price rally helped cushion the rand’s losses despite severe economic contraction and capital outflows from emerging markets.

Similarly, in 2024 and 2025, renewed geopolitical tensions and expectations of lower US interest rates have kept gold near record highs, offering some support to the rand even as domestic challenges persist.

Platinum group metals and the rand

Platinum group metals (PGMs), which include platinum, palladium, and rhodium, play an equally critical role in SA’s export landscape.

The country accounts for roughly 70% of global platinum supply and over 35% of palladium production. These metals are essential for catalytic converters in the automotive industry and increasingly relevant for hydrogen energy applications.

Unlike gold, PGMs are more industrially sensitive. Their demand is tied closely to global manufacturing cycles, particularly auto production. When global economic activity expands, PGM prices tend to rise, improving SA’s export performance and supporting the rand. Conversely, during downturns such as the 2023 slowdown in Chinese and European auto markets, palladium and platinum prices declined sharply, weighing on mining revenues and contributing to a softer rand.

In recent years, the rand’s sensitivity to platinum prices has grown because the PGM complex now accounts for a larger share of SA’s mining exports than gold does. A $100 per ounce change in platinum prices can translate into billions of rand in additional or lost export revenue. Therefore, market participants often track PGM price trends as a leading indicator of near-term ZAR performance.

Structural factors and outlook

While commodity prices remain a powerful driver, the rand’s response is moderated by structural domestic factors, such as infrastructure bottlenecks, and policy uncertainty, that limit the mining sector’s ability to capitalise on high prices. In periods when gold or platinum prices rise but output stagnates, the positive effect on the rand is often muted.

Nonetheless, SA’s long-term currency resilience remains tied to its commodity competitiveness. The global shift towards green technologies and hydrogen fuel could revive platinum demand, while persistent inflation and geopolitical risks may continue to support gold.

In essence, the rand’s fortunes mirror those of the metals that underpin SA’s economy. When gold and platinum shine, the ZAR often finds strength; when they falter, the currency struggles to keep its footing. For traders and investors alike, keeping an eye on the commodity ticker is indispensable to understanding where the rand is headed next.

• About the author: Kearabilwe Nonyana is VIP Account Manager at PrimeXBT SA.

This article was sponsored by PrimeXBT.

The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by PrimeXBT are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. PrimeXBT does not accept clients from the restricted jurisdictions as indicated on its website. Terms and conditions apply.

PrimeXBT (Pty) Ltd is an authorised financial services provider in SA with licence number 45697. PrimeXBT (Pty) Ltd acts as an intermediary between the investor and the market maker which is the counterparty to the products purchased through PrimeXBT.