US stocks fall as hope fades for rate cut and shutdown ends

There’s a lot of uncertainties about the state of the economy, says market economist.

Wall Street’s main indices fell on Thursday as investor hopes for a Federal Reserve rate cut took a dive and economists pointed to a lack of clarity in economic data as the US government ended its longest-ever shutdown.

Markets and the Federal Reserve, which have been reliant on private sources for clues on economic health in the absence of official data, still expect to face gaps after the White House said employment and some inflation reports for October might never be released.

“There’s a lot of uncertainties about the state of the economy … what we’re going through is a little bit of a correction in the market in the AI sector and we’re seeing market rotation,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

“What’s really weighing on investors now is the state of the economy and the prospects of a rate cut in December.”

At 6.46pm GMT, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 487.04 points, or 1.01%, the S&P 500 lost 87.37 points, or 1.28%, and the Nasdaq composite lost 443.91 points, or 1.90%.

Information technology stocks and communication services were the biggest drags on the S&P 500. Heavyweights Nvidia and Alphabet lost 4% and 2.5%, respectively. The Magnificent Seven ETF slid 2.3%.

However, Cisco Systems rose 4.5% after the company raised full-year profit and revenue forecasts, betting on demand for its networking equipment.

Technology and AI names have come under pressure lately, with the Nasdaq set for its third consecutive session of declines, as investors rotated out of pricey tech stocks into traditionally defensive areas such as healthcare.

The Dow has benefited from the rotation, notching back-to-back record highs after lagging the S&P and the Nasdaq this year.

The S&P 500 value index has gained about 1.6% so far this week, whereas its growth equivalent has dipped 0.3%.

Walt Disney fell 8.8%, weighing on the Dow. The media giant signalled it was grinding for a potentially prolonged fight with YouTube TV over distribution of its cable channels.

Recently, data from payroll processor ADP showed private employers shed over 11,000 jobs a week to late October and Indeed Hiring Lab showed a 16% drop in retail-related job postings in October from a year ago, pointing to continued weakness in the labour market.

Several Fed speakers expressed scepticism over another interest rate cut in December, prompting investors to scale back bets. Comments from more policymakers will be parsed through the day.

Traders are pricing in an about 49.6% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut in December, lower than last week’s 70%, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Among others, APA Corp gained 5.8% to top the S&P 500 after a report said Spain’s Repsol was considering a reverse merger of its upstream unit with potential partners, including the energy producer.

Memory device makers Western Digital and Sandisk dropped 3.1% and 10.7%, respectively, each after half-yearly results from Japan’s Kioxia Holdings.

Reuters