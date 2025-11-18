Oil loses ground after loadings resume at Russian hub

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Singapore — Oil prices dipped on Tuesday as supply concerns eased with the resumption of loadings at a Russian export hub, briefly halted by a Ukrainian drone and missile strike, while traders continued to assess the effect of Western sanctions on Russian flows.

Brent crude futures were down 46c, or 0.72%, at $63.74 a barrel by 4.20am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 45c, or 0.75%, at $59.46 a barrel.

Russia’s Novorossiysk port resumed oil loadings on Sunday following a two-day suspension triggered by a Ukrainian missile and drone attack, according to two industry sources and compiled data.

Crude oil is trading marginally lower “as reports indicate that loadings have resumed sooner than expected at Novorossiysk”, IG analyst Tony Sycamore wrote in a note.

Exports from Novorossiysk and a nearby Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal, together representing about 2.2-million barrels a day, or about 2% of global supply, were halted on Friday, pushing crude up more than 2% that day.

Traders are now refocusing on the longer-term effect of Western sanctions on Russian oil flows.

The US treasury said sanctions imposed in October on Rosneft and Lukoil are already squeezing Moscow’s oil revenues and are expected to curb Russian export volumes over time.

ANZ Research said in a note that Moscow’s crude had begun trading at a significant discount to global benchmarks.

“Market worries centre on the build-up of oil on tankers as buyers assess the risk of potentially breaching sanctions,” said Vivek Dhar, mining and energy commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, but added that history has shown Russia’s ability to adapt to sanctions.

“We expect any disruption from US sanctions will prove temporary as Russia finds ways to circumvent sanctions once again.”

A senior White House official said US President Donald Trump was willing to sign Russia sanctions legislation as long as he retained final authority over its implementation. Trump said on Sunday that Republicans were drafting a bill to sanction any country doing business with Russia, adding that Iran could also be included.

Oil prices were expected to decline through 2026, Goldman Sachs said on Monday, citing a big supply wave that keeps the market in surplus. However, it noted that Brent could rise above $70 a barrel in 2026/27 if Russian output fell more sharply.

Reuters