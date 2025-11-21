Liberty opens door to global AI for local investors

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Liberty has launched a unique structured investment opportunity that lets South Africans invest in a carefully selected portfolio of global AI-driven companies.

This offering comes alongside a seventh tranche of the insurer’s popular Structured Global Performer portfolio, which offers opportunities in top-performing international companies.

Liberty says the demand for structured investments has grown, particularly among affluent investors seeking offshore exposure while maintaining a degree of capital protection. These solutions offer a balance between growth potential and downside protection, making them ideal for investors navigating through uncertain markets.

AI investing for the long term

The new Liberty Structured Global Performer AI V1 portfolio is based on the MSCI Global Artificial Intelligence 5% Decrement Index, which tracks companies that form part of the broader AI ecosystem. This includes businesses enabling AI through their products and services, as well as those integrating AI to enhance their core operations.

“AI is transforming how we live, learn and work. From an investment perspective, it represents one of the most significant growth themes of our time,” says Luvhani Makoni, lead specialist for investment propositions at Liberty.

Taking your money global with Liberty

Alongside this opportunity to invest in AI-aligned companies, Liberty is also offering a seventh tranche of its popular Structured Global Performer portfolio, which focuses on leading exchange companies in the US and Europe with an equal weighting of 50% to both the American S&P 500 and the Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

“This basket of indices has been part of Liberty’s proposition since 2018, with previous structures delivering on the promised minimum returns at their respective maturity dates,” Makoni says.

The advantages of investing with Liberty

The AI V1 portfolio offers indicative yields of 12.50%* pa for individuals and 11.38%* pa for companies, while the Global Performer V7 offers 7.15%* pa for individuals and 6.46%* pa for companies.

There are also allocation enhancements: a 1% allocation enhancement for lump sum investment amounts over R1m and 2% for lump sum investment amounts over R3m.

In terms of capital protection, downside protection applies if the basket does not fall by more than 30% over the five-year term**. And there is no currency risk, as the investment is denominated in rand.

These structured portfolios are offered via an endowment; Liberty’s Evolve Investment Plan and Evolve Investment Plan (Sinking Fund) which provides clients with tax efficiency and helps them with estate planning.

The closing date for contributions to both investments is November 28 2025 and the minimum entry amount is R250,000.

Both portfolios are fixed-term products over five years, giving investors clarity on potential outcomes and peace of mind.

Consult a Liberty financial adviser to learn how these innovative solutions can fit into your financial plan and help you access global growth opportunities.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.

* The returns mentioned above are subject to market conditions at the strike date. Liberty will confirm the final return % one week after the strike date. The returns are net of tax and fees and are denominated in rand.

** Other return scenarios do apply.

This article does not constitute tax, legal, financial, regulatory, accounting, technical or other advice. The material has been created for information purposes only and does not contain any personal recommendations. Consult your financial adviser should you require advice of a financial nature and/or intermediary services.

Liberty Group Limited is a licensed life insurer, an authorised financial services provider (number 2409) and part of the Standard Bank Group. Ts and Cs, risk and limitations apply.