Gold on track for fourth monthly increase amid rate cut hopes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bengaluru — Gold prices climbed on Friday and were poised for a fourth consecutive monthly rise, bolstered by investor optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve would cut interest rates in December.

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $4,189.61/oz by 3.03am GMT, hitting its highest since November 14, and was set for a 3% weekly gain. Bullion is set to register a 3.9% rise this month.

US gold futures for December delivery were up 0.5% at $4,221.30/oz.

“Trading conditions are looking a bit thin liquidity-wise, which is exacerbating some of the market moves. A lot of the moves higher in gold are due to pre-positioning in anticipation of a lower interest rate environment,” said KCM Trade chief market analyst Tim Waterer.

US rate futures are pricing in an 87% chance of a rate cut in December, compared with 85% a day prior and 50% a week before, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool.

Comments from San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank president Mary Daly and Fed governor Christopher Waller this week have bolstered expectations for a rate cut next month.

Like US President Donald Trump, Kevin Hassett, who has emerged as a frontrunner to replace Jerome Powell as Fed chair, has also said interest rates should be lower.

Their stance, however, contrasted with several regional Fed presidents advocating a pause until inflation shows a more convincing move towards the U.S. central bank’s 2% target.

Nonyielding gold tends to perform well in low interest rate environments.

The dollar was headed for its worst week since late July. A weaker greenback makes dollar-priced gold more attractive for buyers using other currencies.

Investors say that Hassett at the Fed’s helm could pressure the dollar.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 1.4% to $54.18/oz and platinum gained 1.7% to $1,634.82, with both up 7.4% for the week. Palladium lost 0.6% to $1,428.62 but was set for a 4% weekly gain.

Reuters