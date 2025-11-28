Markets

Gold on track for fourth monthly increase amid rate cut hopes

Investor optimism that Fed will cut rates in December boosts metal

Author Image

Ishaan Arora

Picture: SUPPLIED

Bengaluru — Gold prices climbed on Friday and were poised for a fourth consecutive monthly rise, bolstered by investor optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve would cut interest rates in December.

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $4,189.61/oz by 3.03am GMT, hitting its highest since November 14, and was set for a 3% weekly gain. Bullion is set to register a 3.9% rise this month.

US gold futures for December delivery were up 0.5% at $4,221.30/oz.

“Trading conditions are looking a bit thin liquidity-wise, which is exacerbating some of the market moves. A lot of the moves higher in gold are due to pre-positioning in anticipation of a lower interest rate environment,” said KCM Trade chief market analyst Tim Waterer.

US rate futures are pricing in an 87% chance of a rate cut in December, compared with 85% a day prior and 50% a week before, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool.

Comments from San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank president Mary Daly and Fed governor Christopher Waller this week have bolstered expectations for a rate cut next month.

Like US President Donald Trump, Kevin Hassett, who has emerged as a frontrunner to replace Jerome Powell as Fed chair, has also said interest rates should be lower.

Their stance, however, contrasted with several regional Fed presidents advocating a pause until inflation shows a more convincing move towards the U.S. central bank’s 2% target.

Nonyielding gold tends to perform well in low interest rate environments.

The dollar was headed for its worst week since late July. A weaker greenback makes dollar-priced gold more attractive for buyers using other currencies.

Investors say that Hassett at the Fed’s helm could pressure the dollar.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 1.4% to $54.18/oz and platinum gained 1.7% to $1,634.82, with both up 7.4% for the week. Palladium lost 0.6% to $1,428.62 but was set for a 4% weekly gain.

Reuters

