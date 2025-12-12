Gold at seven-week high, while silver remains close to record

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Ishaan Arora

Bengaluru — Gold prices held near a seven-week high on Friday, supported by the expectation of more interest rate cuts next year after the US Federal Reserve pushed back against hawkish market bets, while silver hovered just below Thursday’s record peak.

Spot gold dipped 0.3% to $4,270.89/oz by 5.24am GMT, but was on track for a 1.8% weekly gain after hitting its highest since October 21 on Thursday.

US gold futures slipped 0.3% to $4,302.10.

The dollar was on track for a third straight weekly drop, making bullion cheaper for overseas buyers.

“Gold is looking quite positive and investors are taking cues from the fact that the market is still pricing two rate cuts next year, even though the dot plot suggested just one,” said ANZ analyst Soni Kumari.

The Fed delivered its third 25 basis point (bp) rate cut of the year on Wednesday in a split decision, and investors saw its statement and chair Jerome Powell’s comments as less hawkish, with officials indicating that any further easing would depend on clearer signs of cooling inflation and a softer labour market.

US jobless claims rose by the most in nearly four-an-a-half years last week, though the jump was not seen as signalling a material softening in labour market conditions.

Nonyielding assets such as gold tend to benefit in low-interest-rate environments, and investors now await next week’s US nonfarm payrolls report for further clues on the Fed’s policy path.

Spot silver was steady at $63.57/oz after hitting a record $64.31 on Thursday, heading for a 9.2% weekly gain.

Prices have more than doubled this year, supported by firm industrial demand, shrinking inventories and the white metal’s inclusion on the US critical minerals list.

Exchange-traded fund inflows, physical shortages and the Fed rate-cut outlook are supportive, and technically there is a rounding-bottom breakout pointing to $75 for silver, said Ajay Kedia, director at Mumbai-based Kedia Commodities.

Elsewhere, platinum was flat at $1,695.06, while palladium rose 1.6% to $1,507.28. Both were headed for a weekly rise.