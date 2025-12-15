Invest in nature: how the Eastern Cape turns conservation into bankable value

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Across the world, investors are recognising that protecting nature is good business. The Eastern Cape is part of this global shift.

Through the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency (ECPTA), the province is turning its nature reserves into thriving investment destinations that balance profit with purpose.

These partnerships invite the private sector to participate in developing conservation areas in a way that uplifts the people who live near them.

They create meaningful jobs and business opportunities, while also improving local infrastructure such as roads, water systems and community spaces. Each project strengthens both the ecosystem and the community that depends on it.

Hluleka Nature Reserve: A sanctuary where indigenous forest, wildlife and open coastline create high value opportunities for eco-lodges and wellness retreats. (ECPTA)

Why the Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape occupies a prime position on SA’s southern coastline. The N2 national route links it to both KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, making it an ideal growth corridor.

Along this route, reserves like Mkambati are perfectly located between two South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd bridges, offering easy access for tourism and logistics investors.

The province’s natural character is unmatched. It stretches from waterfalls that meet the sea on the Wild Coast to ancient canyons, mountain wilderness and vast open skies.

Travellers are increasingly seeking nature, wellness and authenticity. They want to spend time in places that feel unspoilt and real.

ECPTA has built a clear and transparent investment model that values accountability and inclusion. Every partnership is guided by environmental management plans, performance expectations and community participation from the beginning.

This gives investors confidence that they are entering a relationship that is sustainable, ethical and well governed.

Silaka Nature Reserve: A quiet Wild Coast gem where protected forests, calm beaches and community partnerships support nature-based tourism growth. (ECPTA)

Flagship reserves with high investment potential

Mkambati Nature Reserve

Mkambati is one of the Eastern Cape’s most extraordinary places. It lies within the Maputaland-Pondoland-Albany global biodiversity hotspot, one of only 36 such hotspots in the world.

The reserve’s waterfalls plunge directly into the Indian Ocean, surrounded by grasslands and coastal forest filled with rare species.

Its location along the N2 makes it a strategic site for marine-linked lodges, wellness retreats and sustainable tourism ventures that protect what makes it special.

Baviaanskloof Nature Reserve

Baviaanskloof is part of the greater Cape Floral Kingdom, a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) World Heritage Site that extends all the way to Cape Point.

The area already forms part of a popular tourism route, giving investors a ready-made market. The reserve is ideal for eco-lodges, multi-day trails and adventure products that connect visitors with one of the richest biodiversity zones on Earth.

Dwesa Nature Reserve

With mangroves, lagoons and quiet beaches, Dwesa is a landscape where nature and community meet. It offers opportunities for eco-accommodation, cultural guiding and responsible adventure activities that create growth and dignity for surrounding communities.

Mpofu-Fort Fordyce Nature Reserve

Nestled in the Amathole Mountains, this reserve combines history, scenery and biodiversity. It features birdlife, San rock art and remnants of early settlements. There is strong potential for heritage tourism, boutique lodge upgrades and soft adventure experiences such as hiking and rock climbing.

Great Fish River Nature Reserve

A recognised black rhino stronghold, this landscape holds deep conservation and heritage value. The reserve offers opportunities for ecologically sensitive lodge concessions, interpretive experiences and wildlife adventures that directly support ongoing protection efforts and local livelihoods.

A proven model for responsible investment

Each concession or partnership follows clear rules and shared goals. ECPTA ensures that every project protects biodiversity while creating measurable benefits for the people living nearby. Performance expectations are written into agreements, and conservation thresholds are carefully monitored.

The result is a growing investment pipeline that serves both nature and community while delivering sustainable economic returns.

Building shared prosperity

Investments in these reserves bring change that can be seen and felt. They create work and build skills, but they also strengthen communities through better access to services and infrastructure. Tourism income supports schools, water projects and small enterprises that feed into the local supply chain.

Every visitor who stays in an eco-lodge or joins a guided trail contributes to a bigger story of shared growth. The people who live near these reserves become partners and stewards of the land, carrying forward the legacy of conservation in a way that sustains families and futures.

Silaka Nature Reserve: A protected coastline where forest, beach and community-linked chalets open opportunities for responsible tourism investment. (ECPTA)

Film meets nature: a growing creative economy

The same landscapes that attract travellers also inspire filmmakers. The Eastern Cape is becoming one of SA’s most film-friendly destinations. Affordable permits, ranger support and proximity to Gqeberha, East London and Mthatha make filming practical and cost-effective. Productions bring additional income into nearby towns through accommodation, catering and transport services.

Locations that shine on screen include:

Baviaanskloof with its cliffs, rivers and mountain passes.

with its cliffs, rivers and mountain passes. Mkambati with waterfalls flowing into the sea and vast coastal plains.

with waterfalls flowing into the sea and vast coastal plains. Mpofu–Fort Fordyce with its fort ruins and mist-covered peaks.

with its fort ruins and mist-covered peaks. Dwesa with mangroves, lagoons and open beaches.

with mangroves, lagoons and open beaches. Great Fish River with golden grasslands and panoramic wildlife scenes.

Filming and photography tariffs 2025/26

Photography crew size Rate per day Less than 5 people R1,533 6 to 14 people R5,355 15 to 29 people R7,648 30 to 100 people R11,471

Filming crew size Rate per day Less than 5 people R3,826 6 to 14 people R7,648 15 to 29 people R15,293 30 to 100 or more people R22,940

Partner with ECPTA

ECPTA invites investors, entrepreneurs and creative thinkers to explore its growing portfolio of nature-based and film-ready opportunities.

To contact the ECPTA’s commercialisation unit, email bulelani.silangwe@ecpta.co.za

To plan book nature stays, visit Bookonline.ecpta.co.za

To explore travel deals, visit Ec.traveldeals.co.za

To find trip ideas, visit Visiteasterncape.co.za

This article was sponsored by ECPTA.