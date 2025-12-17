Silver hits $65 for first time while gold firms

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Silver surged to a record near $66/oz as softer US jobs data revived rate-cut expectations, weakened the dollar and boosted demand for precious metals.

By Ishaan Arora

Bengaluru — Silver jumped past the $65/oz mark for the first time on Wednesday, while gold edged higher after US jobs data showed a softening labour market, rekindling expectations of further rate cuts next year and boosting demand for precious metals.

Spot silver was up 3.2% at $65.80/oz after rising to a record high of $65.99/oz earlier in the session. Spot gold prices rose 0.5% to $4,322.93/oz by 4.07am GMT.

US gold futures gained 0.5% to $4,352.60/oz.

“There is a major short squeeze [speculative trade] happening in silver … and we are not seeing the supply side responding the way it should have after the US added silver to the critical minerals list,” said Kunal Shah, head of research at Nirmal Bang Commodities.

Every country planning to enter the data centre-AI space will need more silver,” Shah said, noting that current trends could push silver towards $70//oz in the near term.

The rally followed US data showing the unemployment rate rose to 4.6% in November, above a Reuters poll forecast of 4.4%. The US unemployment data has definitely helped precious metals and weakened the dollar, prompting investors to look for other asset classes offering higher returns as a hedge against risk, GoldSilver Central MD Brian Lan said.

Investors now await the US consumer price index (CPI) data on Thursday and the personal consumption expenditures index, the US Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, on Friday.

Last week, the US Fed delivered its third and final quarter-point rate cut for the year, while chair Jerome Powell’s accompanying comments were perceived as less hawkish than expected.

Traders still expect two cuts of 25 basis points each in 2026. Non-yielding assets such as bullion typically perform well in low-interest-rate environments.

Elsewhere, platinum was up 2.1% at $1,888.83/oz after hitting a more than 14-year high, while palladium lost 0.8% to $1,591.0/oz after rising to a two-month high earlier.