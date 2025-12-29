Oil price jumps as investors juggle supply risks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Seher Dareen

Oil prices rose by more than $1 on Monday as investors weighed talks between the US and Ukrainian presidents on a possible deal to end the war in Ukraine against potential oil supply disruption in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures rose $1.22, or 2%, to $61.86 a barrel by 9.48am GMT, while US West Texas intermediate (WTI) crude was up $1.22, or about 2.2%, at $57.96. Both benchmarks fell by more than 2% on Friday.

“Energy markets moved higher as geopolitical developments lent support to crude prices, with Brent edging up on renewed Middle East tensions and shifting Ukraine peace talks,” said IG analyst Axel Rudolph, adding that thin liquidity could amplify volatility into the start of 2026.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that progress has been made in talks with US counterpart Donald Trump and agreed that US and Ukrainian teams would meet next week to finalise issues aimed at ending Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Zelensky added that a meeting with Russia would be possible only after Trump and European leaders agree on a Ukraine-proposed framework for peace. He said the people of Ukraine should decide on whether to accept all of Trump’s 20-point peace plan, which includes giving up swathes of Ukrainian territory.

“The Middle East has also been unsettled recently, with Saudi air strikes in Yemen ... this may be what’s driving market concerns about potential supply disruptions,” said Yang An, a Chinese-based analyst at Haitong Futures.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, is expected to lower the February price for its flagship Arab light crude for Asian buyers for a third month, mirroring declines in the spot market owing to abundant supplies, six Asian-based refining sources said in a Reuters survey.

Investors are awaiting US stockpiles data for the week to December 19, with an extended Reuters poll showing that US crude oil inventories are expected to have fallen last week, while distillate and petroleum inventories are likely to have risen.

The report was delayed from its usual Wednesday release because of the Christmas holiday.

WTI crude is expected to trade in a $55-$60 range, with US enforcement actions against Venezuelan oil shipments also in the spotlight, along with potential fallout from a US military strike against suspected Islamic State targets in Nigeria, IG analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note.